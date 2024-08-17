Genoa – Hundreds of Venezuelans and other members of the Latin American community present in Genoa demonstrate in From Ferrari against the election results in Venezuela, where the outgoing president Nicolas Maduro he confirmed himself as leader of the country without the Electoral Committee having shown the real results of the vote which took place on July 28th.

«In Genoa we are taking part in an initiative that involves 330 cities around the world to stop this scandal – he says Soreilis Rojas, immigrant in Genoa since 2014 in political asylum because persecuted by the Maduro regime – We ask first of all for peace for the civil war that is breaking out in our country, to ask for the restitution of the democracy that saw the opposition win”, played by Edmundo González Urrutia who would have obtained over two thirds of the votes.

The elections were held on July 28 in a climate of intimidation, but many Venezuelans still voted against the outgoing president. Even the Latin American countries led by left-wing presidents (in particular Brazil and Chile) condemned the Venezuelan leader’s flagrant violation of the rules.

The Caracas regime has arrested more than two thousand people who had participated in the protests against the electoral victory that government-controlled bodies had attributed to Maduro without publishing any data (the opposition instead published data that showed that Maduro actually lost by more than 20 percentage points).

The fear is that the violence already underway in Venezuela could spread beyond its borders and create new problems for the region.

In the last few hours, the EU, the United States and most Latin American countries asked Maduro to show the election results and to stop acts of intimidation and violence against opponents.