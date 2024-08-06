More than a week has passed since the presidential elections in Venezuela and the National Electoral Council (CNE) has still not shown the evidence on which it based its declaration, at midnight on July 28, that Nicolás Maduro was the winner of the elections, considered the most important in recent times, not only for Venezuelans but for the entire region.

This is because, until 2019, neighbors had the luxury of watching from a distance and even with a certain indifference what was happening with the “Bolivarian revolution,” the migration phenomenon marked a breaking point. The hasty departure of more than 8 million Venezuelans, and the millions more who are presumed to be able to emigrate if Maduro manages to tighten his grip on power, are a complex scenario for countries with economies that were severely damaged by Covid and with a very undesirable impact on security vectors.

On Friday, August 2, amid intense pressure from the international community, including some of the left-wing allies of the Chavista government, and from the street, which has mobilized massively in rejection of these results, considering them to be “fraudulent,” the CNE, with a pro-government majority, confirmed that Maduro had won with 52 percent of the votes over the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, with 43 percent, with 97 percent of the tables counted.

But, despite the claims and demands of countries such as Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, among others, Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE, did not show the voting records.

Instead, the opposition, led by María Corina Machado, has posted on various websites, but especially on resultadosconvzla.com, 80 percent of the minutes, municipality by municipality, state by state, which prove that González won with 67 percent of the votes, compared to the president’s 30 percent. This is the result of a judicious but bold instruction from the campaign command to the witnesses not to leave the voting centers without having in their possession copies of the minutes with which they are now claiming victory.