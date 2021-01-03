The Venezuelan government usually increases the minimum wage several times a year and for this 2021 another small increase is expected. The country has started the year without knowing when that increase will take place but the amount that each job will receive is known, a total of 400,000 bolivars.

60% increase

The Venezuelan currency has devalued in recent months, so many Venezuelans expected an increase in the minimum wage before finally 2020. Finally, the increase did not come, causing numerous complaints of the population because they barely have to buy in the family basket.

The latest studies suggest that the increase in Minimum wage for 2021 would be 60% and would be set at 640,000 bolivars. The National Government will have to make a decision in this first third of the year and decree the increase that the Venezuelan population demands and expects.

The bond policy will also regain importance throughout the year, although none have been decreed in the Plataforma Patria. An average of two bonuses per month is expected in order to help the most vulnerable families or workers due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.