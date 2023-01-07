Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro. | Photo: EFE/ Miguel Gutiérrez

The Venezuelan dictatorship said this Saturday (7) that it hopes that the United Nations agencies will stop what it considers to be “defamation” against the country and dedicate themselves to “fulfilling the mission entrusted by the Member States”. The information was released by the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The new Foreign Minister of Venezuela, Yván Gil, said that his country hopes that “the institutions of the United Nations system dedicate themselves, technically and professionally, to fulfilling the mission entrusted to them by the Member States, and that they stop using them to defame the fatherland”.

The message, posted on your Twitter accountresponds to a post on social media by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in which he congratulated Gil on his appointment to the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela and ratified his commitment to “advance in the constructive dialogue undertaken with his predecessors”. Despite the congratulations, Acbur assured that it hopes to “continue with enthusiasm” its work to “ensure that all people who have had to flee their homes in search of protection have access to their rights in Venezuela” – which was considered “defamation”. ” by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

With this message, according to the Chancellery, the UNHCR “manipulates with the issue of Venezuelan migration”. “President Nicolás Maduro’s government has demonstrated that the migratory flow experienced in the country is due to economic imbalances induced by unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States and its European allies,” he said.

Loosening of sanctions

Venezuela is experiencing a serious humanitarian crisis and the government signed, at the end of 2022, an agreement to create a fund managed by the UN to allow the country to have access to more than US$ 2.7 billion that were held abroad due to the international sanctions against the dictatorial government of Nicolás Maduro.

In response to the agreement, the United States announced that it will again allow the oil company Chevron to import oil and derivatives produced in Venezuelan territory, as long as the state-owned giant in the country of Nicolás Maduro, PDVSA, does not benefit financially. According to a statement from the US Treasury Department, the easing would be in line with “Washington’s historic policy of easing sanctions based on measures that alleviate the suffering of the Venezuelan people and support the resumption of democracy.”