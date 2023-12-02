This Sunday (3), Venezuela will hold a referendum to consult its population on the annexation of the Essequibo region, an area of ​​Guyana that has been desired and disputed by Caracas since the 19th century. The consultation is considered illegal by Guyana and raises concerns about the possibility of a war occurring in South America.

Essequibo is an area of ​​almost 160 thousand square kilometers, rich in natural resources, which corresponds to around 70% of Guyana’s territory. Venezuela has claimed the region as part of its territory since it gained independence from Spain.

The referendum, which was called in October by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that it had jurisdiction to judge the case, at the request of Guyana, will have five questions, which seek to obtain popular support to reject a Paris arbitration ruling in 1899, defend the Geneva Agreement as the only valid instrument, deny the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice on the issue, oppose oil exploration by Guyana and create a new Venezuelan state in the region, whose name would be Guayana Esequiba, incorporating it into the national map and providing citizenship to the inhabitants of the disputed area.

The Paris arbitration award in 1899 granted sovereignty over Essequibo to the British Empire, which still colonized Guyana. Venezuela contested the decision and, in 1966, the year in which Guyana became independent, the Geneva Agreement was signed, which recognized the Venezuelan claim and established a four-year deadline to resolve the issue, which did not occur. Since then, the dispute has been dragging on for decades and intensified after the discovery of large oil reserves in the disputed area in 2015.

As reported by BBC, oil discoveries in Essequibo made Guyana’s economy one of the fastest growing in the world. The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is expected to grow 25% this year and had already expanded by more than 50% last year. In addition to oil, the region is also rich in gold and other mineral resources.

“Essequibo is a region with many mineral resources. In addition to oil, there is a lot of gold,” geographer Temitope Oyedotun, from the University of Guyana, confirmed to BBC. He also said that the region has diamonds, bauxite, manganese and uranium.

Voting on the consultative referendum will begin at 6am local time (7am Brasília time). The National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE), which is controlled by the Maduro regime, will coordinate the vote and has made more than 15,000 voting points available across the country, according to information from the independent Venezuelan portal Cocouyo Effect. Around 356,000 soldiers will be on the streets, as stated by the Chavista regime. Voting will close in the afternoon, only when all the queues at the polling stations are empty.

Aiming to increase the population’s participation in the referendum, the Maduro regime launched on Wednesday (29) a “special operation” to facilitate the issuance of an identity card, a mandatory document for voting. According to the Minister of Interior Relations, Justice and Peace of the Maduro regime, Remigio Ceballos, more than one hundred offices of the body responsible for identifying citizens have been enabled across the country. During the week, the dictatorship also promoted a campaign in favor of the referendum and “yes”, which included shows, mobilizations, distribution of leaflets and propaganda on social media.

The government of Guyana considers Maduro’s consultative referendum a serious violation of international law and a threat to its territorial integrity. Georgetown argues that the 1899 ruling is final and binding and that the ICJ is the competent body to judge the case.

Guyana also accuses Venezuela of trying to “intimidate and coerce the inhabitants of Essequibo”, who are mostly of indigenous and Afro-descendant origin, and of violating their air and maritime space. The country has called for a series of street demonstrations for this Sunday, in support of its sovereignty over the disputed region.

The holding of the referendum is considered by some Guyanese analysts as a mere economic interest on the part of Venezuela and an attempt by Maduro to use the dispute over the region to obtain domestic political support. The geographer Oyedotun questioned in an interview with BBC the validity and legality of the referendum questions, which will be asked of Venezuelans on Sunday.

“You cannot organize a referendum asking people if they would like to start considering a region of another country as their own,” he said.

Experts, such as former Venezuelan ambassador and doctor in Political Sciences Sadio Garavini di, observe the holding of the referendum as an attempt by Maduro to divert attention from the serious economic, social and political crisis that is plaguing the country, which suffers from hyperinflation, shortages of food and medicine, violence, repression and exodus of millions of people.

“It’s an obvious distraction maneuver,” Garavini di told the state website Voice of America.

This Friday (1st), the ICJ ordered Venezuela to “refrain from taking any measures that alter the current situation in Essequibo”. The court did not expressly prohibit Venezuela from holding this Sunday’s referendum, as Guyana requested, however, the judges made it clear that “any concrete action to change the status quo must be stopped”.

Guyana celebrated the ICJ ruling as a victory and reaffirmed its sovereignty over Essequibo. The Guyanese government said it expects Venezuela to “respect the court order and abandon its plans to hold the referendum.” With the court’s decision, any aggressive action carried out by Maduro’s Venezuela on Essequibo will be considered a “serious violation of international law”.

The ICJ’s decision, however, appears not to have bothered Maduro, who said on Friday that Venezuela “maintains its historic position of not recognizing the International Court of Justice as the mechanism to resolve the dispute.”

On Wednesday, Maduro had also said that the referendum would be held “rain or shine”.

“I say to the government of Guyana, I say to ExxonMobil and the Southern Command: in Venezuela, come rain, thunder or lightning, on Sunday, December 3, the homeland will be blessed, and the people will be in the streets voting and deciding, because in Venezuela the people govern”, said the dictator.

According to the leader of the Chavista regime, this Sunday’s vote is an “opportunity for the people to do historical justice” and “demand the annexation of the Essequibo region”.

Last week, the Episcopal Conference of Venezuela expressed itself in favor of the country’s “sovereignty” over the Essequibo, but asked that the referendum “not be manipulated” by the Maduro regime. Through a note, the bishops stated that “Venezuela’s historical claim to the Essequibo territory is fair and legitimate” and that “the Venezuelan people have the right to express their will on this issue.” The bishops also said that “the referendum must be carried out with transparency, freedom and respect for human rights, without pressure, threats or blackmail” and that it should not be used as “a smokescreen to hide or minimize the serious problems affecting the country”.

However, the referendum simulations carried out this week were the target of complaints related to arbitrary acts and human rights violations by the Maduro regime. According to reports from educators, parents and activists, underage students were forced to participate in mock votes in schools under threat of losing their educational rights if they did not vote in favor of the annexation of Essequibo.

Furthermore, prisoners and beneficiaries of social programs were also coerced by the Maduro dictatorship to support the referendum, otherwise they would also lose access to their benefits.

This Thursday (30), Brazil expressed its concern about tension in the region and reinforced security on the northern border. The Brazilian Ministry of Defense said it has intensified defense actions in the area, and is closely monitoring the situation.