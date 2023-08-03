The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, recalled this Thursday (3), during a visit to India, that her country has the largest oil reserves on the planet, an asset that would be “at the service” of the Brics, if it were admitted to the group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Our president [o ditador Nicolás Maduro] already formalized Venezuela’s entry into the Brics in its energy commission. An energy country, the biggest reserve [de petróleo] of the planet at the service of this important bloc,” Rodríguez told Venezuelan state broadcaster VTV in New Delhi.

The Venezuelan vice president highlighted that the group “is designing a new internationality completely removed from unilateralism”, a movement in which the Bolivarian revolution hopes to participate.

The Brics will have a meeting this month in South Africa, an opportunity that Venezuela will take advantage of to “build relationships” and obtain support in an attempt to be admitted by these countries, which currently have governments close to Chavismo.

Rodríguez is participating in meetings between India, Latin America and the Caribbean (India-LAC), organized by the Indian government itself, in which she intends to show Venezuela’s “exportable offer”, mainly through the International Center for Productive Investment, an entity created in 2020 to try to circumvent international sanctions.

A “large delegation” will explore in New Delhi “the great investment opportunities that Venezuela has with all its potential”, said the vice president, who did not give details about the “exportable offer” or whether they intend to sign an agreement.

Regarding the importance of India, she recalled that the Asian country is one of the main world economies and has a growing energy demand, especially after the UN projected it as the most populous nation in the world.

“In the year 2040, the main demand for energy will be this country and Venezuela has the main energy reserves on the planet, so we see here a very clear relationship of complementarity”, he said.

Last Monday (31), the dictator Nicolás Maduro said, during a program on Venezuelan state television, that he had sent a formal request for the country to join the economic cooperation group.

In the interview, the chavista said he expects an “affirmative response” from the countries that make up the bloc, which he considers “the motor for the emergence of the multipolar world.”

The next BRICS meeting will be held between August 22nd and 24th in South Africa. time when the Venezuelan request should be discussed. (With information from the EFE Agency)