A report prepared by several UN agencies on the panorama of food security in Latin America and the Caribbean pointed Venezuela as the country in South America with the highest number of people going hungry.

“In South America, the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela had the highest prevalence of malnutrition (22.9%), equivalent in absolute numbers to 6.5 million people, followed by Ecuador with 15.4% (2.7 million) and Bolivia with 13.9% (1.6 million)”, noted the document “Panorama of Food and Nutrition Security in Latin America and the Caribbean — 2022”, released on Wednesday by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

In addition to FAO, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Program (WFP) prepared the report.

“In Colombia, Paraguay, Peru and Suriname, the prevalence (of malnutrition) exceeded 8%. It is worth noting that Brazil, a highly populated country, had one of the lowest rates in the region (4.1%), but the highest number of undernourished people (8.6 million),” the report said.

The document specified that the indicator on the prevalence of malnutrition “derives from national data on food supply, food consumption and the energy needs of the population, taking into account demographic characteristics such as age, sex and levels of physical activity”.

“This indicator was designed to capture a state of energy deprivation lasting more than one year, without reflecting the ephemeral effects of temporary crises or inadequate intake of essential nutrients”, he underlined.

According to the report, “The prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity based on the Food Insecurity Experience Scale (FIES) is an estimate of the proportion of the population that faces moderate or severe limitations in obtaining sufficient food over a one year”.

“An analysis of hunger trends in the countries of the region shows that hunger increased significantly in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, by 18.4 percentage points, i.e. (there were) five million more hungry people between the periods 2013-2015 and 2019-2021”, he explained.

During these periods, “hunger increased by 6.7% in Ecuador (1.3 million people), 4.6% in Haiti (900,000) and 1.6% in Brazil (3.4 million more people)”.

The report noted that when comparing the latest data on hunger (period 2019-2021) with the three years prior to the covid-19 pandemic (2017-2019), “it is observed that the countries where undernourishment grew the most were Ecuador ( 3.8%), Honduras (2.2%), Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (2.1%)” and Colombia (2%), a country where more than 1.1 million people are suffering from hunger.

According to the document, in Latin America and the Caribbean, 56.5 million people went hungry in 2021, 13.2 million more than in 2019, before the covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total number of these two regions, 34 million people live in South America, he added.

FAO data show that in 2021, globally, 768 million people went hungry worldwide, an increase of 24% compared to 2019, with another 150 million people going hungry in the last two years.

In Latin America, the number has almost doubled since 2015, from 17.2 million to 34 million people.