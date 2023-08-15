In Venezuela there are 113 political prisoners, out of a total of 288, who have been detained for more than three years without conviction, reported this Monday (14) the NGO Foro Penal, which delivered a list of their names to the International Criminal Court ( TPI).

“This is very serious, (…) this list is kept by the International Criminal Court, whose investigation has been reopened and (…) is going on, (…) 113 of the 288 political prisoners have more than three years in prison preventive, without conviction, many of them have not even started the judicial process”, said the president of the NGO, Alfredo Romero, in a press conference.

The lawyer stated that, according to the most recent update by Foro Penal, “the majority of political prisoners” are military personnel (155).

He pointed out that, since 2014, the NGO has registered 15,791 people who “have been in political custody” in Venezuela, and 9,415 “are under precautionary measures”, that is, “they are still under measures restricting freedom”.

Romero also said that “11 people have died in state custody since 2014” and 875 civilians have been “presented before military courts”.

Currently, at least 50 political prisoners have “some health problem”, according to the organization, including General Héctor Hernández da Costa – sentenced to 16 years in prison for an alleged attempt to assassinate dictator Nicolás Maduro in August 2018 – , whose wife, Lili Barboza, denounced today that her condition “is very delicate”.

She assured that the soldier, in “unfair imprisonment, despite being innocent”, “suffers from congenital heart disease” and “presents a very delicate condition” due to diabetes, in addition to suffering from “another series of pathologies” that worsened during the five years in prison.