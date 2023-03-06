In Venezuela, 105 attacks and security incidents against human rights defenders were registered in the month of January, 90 more than in December, when 15 cases were registered, reported this Monday (06) the NGO Center for Defenders and Justice (CDJ).

“Aggressions against civil society have intensified, as a result of new threats to the civic and democratic space, especially in the face of advances in a regulation aimed at controlling non-governmental organizations”, says the NGO in its most recent report.

He also highlighted that there has been an increase in “institutional violence” against individuals and defender organizations, which some authorities and politicians describe as “enemies”, “traitors” and “destabilizers”.

Of the total cases, 68 were stigmatization, 25 intimidation and harassment, 10 threats, one arbitrary detention and one digital attack.

“On different digital platforms, media and institutional spaces such as parliamentary sessions, accusations were made criminalizing the defense, demand and promotion of rights, through systematic smear campaigns against non-governmental organizations”, highlights the report.

The NGO indicated that 50% of the perpetrators were public officials, mainly deputies and members of the government, 29% were media linked to the ruling party, 17% individuals or groups, 3% public institutions and 1% security organizations.

Until this year, several civil society organizations spoke out against a bill that aims to monitor the actions and funding of NGOs and which, according to them, includes the persecution of humanitarian actors, “suppresses the human right to freedom of association and closes civic space”.

The initial bill – which is being reviewed in Parliament, promoted by the governing majority – foresees fines of up to US$ 12,000 for groups that do not register with the control entity they intend to create or that do not declare the identity and origin of donations.