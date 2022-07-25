In 2019, the Colombian-Venezuelan company Monómeros passed to the administration of the interim government headed by Juan Guaidó and recognized by some 50 countries, but since then the complaints of irregularities and corruption have not ceased.

In Venezuela, talking about the fertilizer company is a taboo for the opposition, who was in charge of appointing the boards of directors. Now, the Comptroller’s Commission of the National Assembly (AN) elected in 2015 approved a report on the disorder that occurred in the company.

In the investigation, requested on different occasions by the deputies, it is pointed out that Guillermo Rodríguez Laprea, the manager of the company, is responsible for wanting to establish contracts with other companies at a disadvantage for the company.

The report declares the political responsibility of Rodríguez Laprea, because “he hid information from the National Assembly with the purpose of preventing the truth about the contracting with the LyonStreet company from being known,” according to what is read in the text of the Comptroller’s commission. .

However, this parliament does not finish indicating the red numbers of Monomers. Juan Guaidó has only said that they continue with the investigation.



Former allies of the interim president, such as Humberto Calderón Berti, who was the interim representative in Colombia, have accused Leopoldo López of being behind the corruption of Monómeros.

In some leaked documents was an alleged payment to Lopez’s mother in the amount of $38,000. This was denied by the company for which Antonieta de López works.

Although the opponents say they will take the investigation to the end as part of their strategy to protect assets abroad from Chavismo, the ruling party believes that with the arrival of Gustavo Petro things will be put in “order” because the opponents will no longer have company domain.

