The Democratic Initiative of Spain and the Americas (IDEA) group, made up of 32 former heads of state, criticized this Wednesday (14) the governments of Brazil, Colombia and Mexico for joining the intention of dictator Nicolás Maduro to remain in power in Venezuela, which is “scandalous” and represents a “true attack on inter-American democratic law”.

The former leaders also warned that Maduro even intends to hold new elections, a move that would “nullify the popular will already unequivocally expressed” at the polls on July 28.

Such action, IDEA continues, would ignore the “unquestionable defeat of the Maduro dictatorship,” as corroborated by technical reports from the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Carter Center.

The group also refers to the report of a UN panel of experts that recognizes that the opposition minutes “exhibit all the security features of the original protocols of the electoral results”.

The announcement of the election results by the Chavismo-controlled Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE), which proclaimed Maduro the winner “without disclosing the tabulated results to the candidates, is unprecedented in contemporary democratic elections,” according to UN experts.

In the opinion of the former heads of government, the UN and the OAS have established that the administration of justice in Venezuela “totally lacks independence and impartiality and is complicit in the crimes against humanity that are now being tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC).”

IDEA reported that there are already thousands of prisoners and missing people in Venezuela, with a significant number of murders and tortures as a result of the last presidential elections.

This group also claimed that “the Venezuelan dictatorship” is trying to “dilute the legal responsibility of those who falsified the election results” by intervening in the Electoral Power, the Supreme Court of Justice, the leadership of the Armed Forces and the Public Ministry.

“If the aforementioned governments tolerate the plans of the Venezuelan dictator and his allied public powers, they compromise respect for universal democratic behavior and do so before their own nations,” highlights the IDEA statement.

Maduro’s victory, proclaimed by the Chavista CNE for a third consecutive term, was rejected and classified as fraud by the opposition, as well as questioned by several foreign governments and international monitoring groups.

The statement released by IDEA was signed by former presidents Oscar Arias, Carlos Alvarado, Rafael Angel Calderón, Laura Chinchilla, José Maria Figueres, Miguel Angel Rodriguez and Luis Guillermo Solís of Costa Rica; José Maria Aznar and Mariano Rajoy of Spain; Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón of Mexico; Ivan Duque, Andrés Pastrana and Álvaro Uribe of Colombia; and Mauricio Macri of Argentina.

The text is also signed by former presidents Mario Abdo Benítez, Federico Franco and Juan Carlos Wasmosy (Paraguay); Nicolás Ardito, Mireya Moscoso and Ernesto Pérez Valladares (Panama); Alfredo Cristiani (El Salvador); Eduardo Frei (Chile); Osvaldo Hurtado, Guillermo Lasso, Jamil Mahuad and Lenin Moreno (Ecuador); Hipólito Mejía (Dominican Republic); Julio María Sanguinetti and Luis Alberto Lacalle (Uruguay) and Carlos Mesa and Jorge Tuto Quiroga (Bolivia).