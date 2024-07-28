Venezuela goes to the polls amid threats from Maduro and fears of new electoral fraud

The Venezuelan population votes for president this Sunday (28), between the hope of putting an end to the 25-year nightmare of Chavismo and the fear that, once again, their will will be silenced by electoral fraud, as occurred in previous national elections.

Dictator Nicolás Maduro, in power for 11 years, tried everything to sabotage the presidential election. To begin with, in June of last year, he maneuvered to have the members of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, the body responsible for organizing the elections in the country, resign and to appoint a board that was even more pro-government.

The Chavista even tried to deceive people by saying that there would be a political opening with the Barbados Agreement, signed in October, through which the dictatorship and the opposition agreed to a commitment for clean and fair presidential elections this year.

As a result of this commitment, the United States partially suspended sanctions against Venezuela’s oil and gas sectors.

However, Washington reimposed sanctions six months later because the Chavista dictatorship confirmed the ineligibility of opposition candidate María Corina Machado, winner last year of the primaries of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest bloc opposed to Chavismo.

The unknown former diplomat Edmundo González replaced her in the campaign and leads most polls, several of them with a wide advantage.

The dictator tried one last trick to take the focus off the election and unite the Venezuelan population behind him, by reviving a dispute in which Caracas claims sovereignty over the Essequibo, a region of almost 160,000 square kilometers that corresponds to 70% of the territory of neighboring Guyana.

In December of last year, in a disputed referendum, Venezuela approved measures to annex the territory. Since then, Chavismo has approved the creation of a Venezuelan state and a security zone in the area, among other measures.

However, the popular mobilization that Maduro expected did not come, and this year, with his objective of spoiling the election already clear, he stopped hiding it.

He arrested more than a hundred people linked to González’s campaign, supported by Machado, and went so far as to ridiculously close down establishments where the two opposition politicians ate or shopped.

In the final weeks of the campaign, he spoke of a “bloodbath” and a “civil war” in Venezuela if he is defeated by González. There was even a reaction from two allies, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), who said that Maduro should accept the result of the polls.

The Chavista responded by telling the Brazilian to have “a cup of chamomile tea” and that elections in Brazil are not audited, and by withdrawing an invitation for Fernández to conduct electoral observation during the election. Later, the Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided not to send a team to monitor the vote.

Two figures in particular illustrate how Maduro has plunged Venezuela deeper into chaos. In 2012, the year before Hugo Chávez died and his protégé took over the Miraflores Palace, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) was $372 billion, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Last year, Venezuela’s GDP had plummeted to $97 billion.

Another impressive statistic is that, according to data from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), last year there were 6.1 million Venezuelan refugees living in other countries.

This was a larger number of citizens living abroad due to forced displacement than Ukraine, with 6 million refugees, and Sudan, with 1.5 million, two countries at war.

This Sunday, Venezuela will choose between shining a light or plunging deeper into darkness. But there are serious doubts as to whether its voice will be (really) heard.