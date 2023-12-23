You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Family and friends are waiting for the student outside prison.
Screenshot
The student joins the political prisoners released after the exchange for Álex Saab.
The student joins the political prisoners released after the exchange for Álex Saab.
The Venezuelan authorities released this Saturday the university student John Álvarez, who had been imprisoned since August 30 – accused of conspiracy and association to commit a crime -, after which he was subjected to “torture”, according to human rights organizations.
Álvarez was released from prison in Caracas two days after the governments of Venezuela and the United States completed a prisoner exchange that included the release in Miami of Colombian businessman Alex Saab –alleged front man of the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, whom Caracas considers a diplomat.
The young man, whose release from the detention center was corroborated by EFE, joins the thirty “political prisoners” who were released last Thursday, after which there remain at least 265 people deprived of liberty for their criticism of the Executive, according to the records of several NGOs and the opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD).
