Nicolás Maduro’s “victory” in Venezuela’s presidential elections, marked by allegations of fraud and arbitrary actions, could further intensify the migration crisis that has plagued the country for a decade.

Since 2014, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, around 8 million Venezuelans have left their home country due to political instability and the persistent economic crisis.

The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which includes the main opposition parties, claims that the true winner of the election held last Sunday (28) was Edmundo González Urrutia. Opponents have already presented evidence that points to manipulation of the official results by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), which ratified Maduro’s victory with supposedly 96% of the ballots counted, without presenting the official records.

The chaotic scenario and the slim chances of Maduro peacefully handing over power have further increased uncertainty and despair among the Venezuelan population.

Analysts warn that this situation could significantly contribute to the increase in the wave of emigration that Venezuela is already facing. Benigno Alarcón, director of the Center for Political and Government Studies at the Andrés Bello Catholic University, highlighted to the Venezuelan portal Cocuyo Effect that this “re-election” of Maduro, especially amid so many controversies, has only served to accentuate the hopelessness of the Venezuelan people, which could lead many citizens to seek refuge in other countries.

“We could be talking about an exodus that could reach around 10% of the population, at least, in a very short period, as short as a year,” Alarcón told Cocuyo.

“We are talking about the possibility of 2.5 million to 3 million people leaving the country in the coming months if this conflict [a disputa eleitoral] is not resolved properly,” he added.

Alarcón’s opinion is corroborated by a survey released by CNN in Spanishcarried out before the elections by the organization ORC Consultores, where more than 18% of those interviewed stated that they would leave the country if Maduro remained in power.

With the dictator reaffirming his position of not leaving the Miraflores Palace on a daily basis, the post-election scenario in Venezuela is far from peaceful. Protests have been recorded in several parts of the country, with reports of violent clashes between demonstrators and security forces loyal to Chavismo.

Meanwhile, the international community, excluding the dictatorships of Russia and China, which have already recognized Maduro’s “victory”, is trying to pressure the Caracas regime for a transparent presentation of the votes, something that the CNE still refuses to do.

In turn, opposition leader María Corina Machado and candidate González presented on a website the records of the polling stations they managed to obtain, which prove the victory by a large margin for the opposition. This movement contributed to the US recognizing González as the winner of the presidential race.

International crisis

The forced exodus of Venezuelans is already one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world, with millions of refugees and migrants scattered across Latin and North America.

Countries such as Colombia, Peru, the United States and Brazil itself have been the main destinations for these migrants and refugees, who often face precarious conditions and significant challenges in integrating into their new communities. In 2023, Venezuelans were one of the largest groups of migrants detained at the US border, with more than 260,000 people registered.

The situation has been particularly critical for young Venezuelans, who see fewer and fewer prospects for the future in their home country. Leonela Colmenares, a 28-year-old opposition activist, is one example of this. The New York Times, Colmenares expressed her frustration and said that if Maduro remains in power, she plans to cross the dangerous Darién jungle and head to the southern border of the United States, where she will have to begin the process of requesting asylum.

This Thursday (1st), fearing a new wave of Venezuelan migration, Chile decided to reinforce its border security.

Maduro has never taken responsibility for the crisis ravaging his country. The dictator prefers to shift the blame to the US sanctions imposed against his regime, which is accused of persecuting, arresting and torturing opponents.