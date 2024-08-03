In a statement issued today, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands They have asked the Venezuelan government to immediately publish all the voting records from the recent presidential elections.

According to the criteria of

They also strongly condemn the arrests and persecution of opposition political leaders in the country.

Call for electoral transparency



The statement, entitled “Joint Declaration on Venezuela”, has been signed by the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, the President of the French Republic, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the President of the Government of Spain, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, and the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic. In the text, the leaders express their “great concern about the situation in Venezuela following last Sunday’s presidential elections.”

European leaders have urged the Venezuelan authorities to make all the minutes public to ensure the “total transparency and integrity of the electoral process.”

According to the Venezuelan opposition, More than 80% of the voting table records have already been collected and publishedwhich they consider essential to validate the will of the Venezuelan people.

Attention: France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal and the Netherlands are issuing a new joint statement tonight demanding that the Venezuelan authorities quickly publish all the voting records and condemning the arrests and persecutions against political leaders… — Ricardo Ospina (@ricarospina) August 3, 2024

Defense of human rights and democracy



The statement also emphasizes the need to respect the rights of all Venezuelan citizens, especially those of political leaders. European governments have “strongly condemned any arrest or threat” against these leaders. They have also stressed the importance of respecting the people’s right to “peaceful protest and freedom of assembly.”

The signatory countries have reiterated their commitment to closely monitor the situation in Venezuela together with their international partners. and have expressed their support for the Venezuelan people’s call for democracy and peace.

Maria Camila Salas V

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

More news in EL TIEMPO