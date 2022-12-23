The struggle for political power in Venezuela has left only one winner in the last 20 years: chavismo. The opposition in that country has tried by many means to displace from the Miraflores Palace the political force that emerged since the arrival of Hugo Chávez in 1999, but when time seemed to be in favor of the adversaries, circumstances ended up consolidating the so-called revolution. bolivarian.

In 2019, after a few years of harsh economic crisis that included food and medicine shortages, Venezuelans betting on a change of government, and in the midst of political conflict, a new and unknown figure emerged to revive the protests and the capital. from the country. Juan Guaidó became the strongest rival of Nicolás Maduro.

(In addition: Opposition deputies approve the elimination of the interim government of Guaidó)

On January 5, 2019, the National Assembly elected in 2015 (one of the most important achievements of the opposition) announced that Guaidó, a deputy from the Voluntad Popular party, founded by Leopoldo López, would assume the presidency of parliament. At that time, among the corridors of the legislative palace, opinions were diverse about the designation that would be submitted in plenary, since the young man, besides being little known, was not everyone’s favorite.

The legislature had already declared the vacancy of the presidential chair in Miraflores, by ignoring the 2018 elections in which Maduro won for a new term. The columns and halls of the palace designed by Luciano Urdaneta, son of the hero Rafael Urdaneta, it was heard that the idea was to replace Maduro with the president of parliament, according to article 233 of the Constitution.

(Also read: Juan Guaidó: Venezuelan opposition asks to eliminate the figure of ‘interim government’)

“When the absolute absence of the President-elect or President-elect occurs before taking office, a new universal, direct and secret election will be held within the following thirty consecutive days. While the new President or the new President is elected and takes office , the President of the National Assembly will be in charge of the Presidency of the Republic”, reads article 233.

Guaidó insists on the need for elections as soon as possible. Photo: Ana Rodríguez Brazón/EL TIEMPO

A) Yes, Guaidó began to gain relevance and the citizens began to repeat his name. Since the 2017 protests, the opposition has remained silent. But it seemed like the awakening.

With several demonstrations, an activation of international pressure against Maduro and his government, advisers behind Guaidó, journalists and private photographers, stages and the promise of change, a slogan emerged that soon became the slogan “cease the usurpation, transition government and free elections”, an offer that seduced thousands of Venezuelans.

Thus came January 23, 2019. Thousands of people took to the streets of Caracas and some regions of the country again. On Francisco de Mirada avenue in the Chacao municipality, a large stage occupied almost the entire width of the road. There, after noon, the deputies arrived and then Guaidó.

(Keep reading: Possible prisoner swap? US plane lands in Venezuela)

“Today, January 23, I am formally sworn in as interim president of Venezuela,” Guaidó said in front of the thousands of people who symbolically swore in with him while shouting with emotion. Next to the until now deputy, the faces of Stalin González and Édgar Zambrano, vice presidents of parliament, showed astonishment at what seemed like a well-kept secret.

“No one on the team knew until that moment. We understand that he was consulted with the United States, all in a matter of hours, ”he told her in a manner off the record to EL TIEMPO a member of Guaidó’s team.

No one on the team knew until then. We understand that he was consulted with the United States, all in a matter of hours.

Immediately after Guaidó was sworn in, the United States recognized the “new president”, followed by countries such as Colombia, Canada, Argentina, and some 50 others. This led to the expulsion of the US embassy in Caracas and the withdrawal of the Colombian diplomatic delegation..

(You can read: Venezuela registered inflation of 21.9% in November, the highest number of the year)

International pressure increased, street protests and discontent against the government. Nicolás Maduro limited his appearances, already diminished since 2018 when he suffered an attack with a drone at a public event.

January 23 – the day democracy is celebrated in the country – was followed by February 23. From Colombia, across the border, trucks loaded with medicines would pass through in a humanitarian operation. A concert called “Venezuela Aid Live” sought to raise money for Venezuelans.

Guaidó came across the border to Cúcuta and appeared at the concert attended by Juanes, Chyno and Nacho, Paulina Rubio and even Miguel Bosé. However, since the day before, there was talk of the scandal of one of his deputies, Freddy Superlano, who according to his own version, was allegedly drugged and taken to a motel together with his cousin, who died of an overdose. .

That February 23 was followed by April 30. The so-called Operation Freedom. At 5 am Guaidó appeared on social networks in a video with Leopoldo López, who was imprisoned in his house. They claimed that it was the day for the change of government.

(In other news: Pecci’s murderer’s confession: ”El Guácala’ executed the prosecutor and we escaped’)

The soldiers who guarded the parliament were the ones who appeared together with López and Guaidó. Around the La Carlota military base, they were waiting with their weapons and a couple of baskets of bananas. Supposedly on that day, the military high command would cooperate and hand over Maduro. None of that happened.

“The Bolivarian National Armed Forces is an institution of the Venezuelan State that demands a respectful approach that allows us to build networks of trust that encourage political change. Boss and blunders — like what happened in Cúcuta and on April 30 — distanced us from the National Armed Forces”, Julio Borges has written in his most recent book titled “The Homeland That Comes”.

That April 30, hundreds of people went out to La Carlota, many found the news when they went to work. Others shouted from their vehicles. As the hours passed, some asked to go to Miraflores. But shortly after noon, Guaidó and Leopoldo withdrew from the rally.

(Also read: Venezuela: Plasencia leaves the embassy in Colombia and a substitute is unknown)

“Given Guaidó’s opportunity, and the objective of democratic change for Venezuela not having been achieved, we now enter a new chapter. A chapter that is unprecedented in our fight for freedom,” says Borges, who was the foreign minister of that interim government headed by Guaidó and who managed to appoint ambassadors in more than 10 countries, including Colombia and the United States.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, together with Jorge Rodríguez and Cilia Flores. Photo: Matias Delacroix/Bloomberg

Borges believes that the fact that this “government” managed a budget, maintained payrolls “and the use of money as a mechanism of power, penetrated the opposition to this day. This measure distorted the exercise of politics, commercialized activism and weakened us. We lost the north.”

That interim managed to “save” some Venezuelan assets abroad. Like the gold that is in England and the control of the subsidiary of Petróleos de Venezuela, Citgo, in the US. That is also where Monomeros entered, today almost returned to the Venezuelan government by its Colombian counterpart. However, with the latter, the corruption scandals by the board appointed by the government in charge, tarnish the entire management.

(In addition: The opening of the border at the Tienditas bridge advances)

Today almost four years later, Guaidó insists that the interim must continue, but, with 72 votes, the opposition deputies called for the end of that government that seeks a renewal on January 5, the date on which the authorities of the National Assembly. However, in 2020 a parliament was elected, which, although questioned, has a Chavista majority and legislates from the Capitol.

“It should have disappeared a long time ago,” a former parliamentarian who participated in the construction of the interim government told EL TIEMPO but preferred not to reveal his name. But he warns that “goods abroad should be handled by an international commission and not by the G4.” The G4 is the grouping of the Acción Democrática, Primero Justicia, Un Nuevo Tiempo and Voluntad Popular parties, only the latter supports the continuity of Guaidó.

“Practically what was seen was the dance of the nation’s public money in the hands of people who have never given an answer in what the nation’s reais have been invested in,” says the political scientist Rommer Ytriago, who insists that it is not about to judge but to see what happened.

Ytriago recalls that, for example, for vaccination due to the pandemic, it was the alliances with China and Russia that allowed an immunization scheme in the country, since the interim insisted that the Covax mechanism of the Pan American Health Organization should not be run by the Maduro government.

“This cessation of the interim must have occurred a long time ago when the objectives have not been met,” Ytriago insists.

(It may interest you: Venezuela registered inflation of 21.9% in November, the highest number of the year)

This cessation of the interim must have occurred a long time ago when the objectives have not been met.

During the vote carried out by the parliament headed by Guaidó, only 23 deputies were in favor of its continuity and 9 abstained. “The Constitution and its art. 233 are not an option or just a strategy, they are a must and we will continue to defend it. The people chose us for it. It is not about defending a person, but about the tools we have to protect Venezuelans, we owe it to them, ”he wrote on Twitter.

(Keep reading: Venezuela: the uneven economic growth between social classes)

The second vote is scheduled for December 29, the one that will finally decide if Guaidó takes the position of interim president for another year, now without important allies such as Colombia, Brazil or Argentina.

Questions also remain, such as how the opposition is going to regroup before the arrival of the 2024 presidential elections? What will happen to the management of assets abroad? Who will be the strong figure in the Mexico negotiations? And finally, what will happen to Juan Guaidó?

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS