The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, controlled by Chavistas, made official this Thursday (20) the signing of a document that establishes a commitment by presidential candidates to “respect” the results of the elections that will be held on July 28 .

The agreement, which was proposed by the PSUV, the Chavista party, and was written and supported by the dictator Nicolás Maduro, was signed by eight of the ten candidates, including Maduro himself.

The president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, an avowed Chavista, said that such an agreement serves to “strengthen peace and democracy in the country”.

The document supported by the Caracas regime did not have the signature of Edmundo González Urrutia, presidential candidate of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD). The absence of the opponent was highlighted by Amoroso, who stated that he “did not respond to a call from the country”, González Urrutia, in turn, said that he was not invited by the CNE to sign the document. Enrique Márquez, another presidential candidate, also did not sign the document.

According to information on the website Cocuyuo Effectthe document has nine points, which include the recognition of the CNE as the only legitimate authority to organize and supervise the electoral process, the commitment to complying with electoral guarantees and opposition to “acts of violence and destabilization”.

Furthermore, the document demands that “world governments” respect “national sovereignty” and calls for the lifting of international sanctions, as well as “respect for election results”.

Maduro’s initiative, when it was announced on his program, had already been received with skepticism by González Urrutia, who had said he would not sign the document.

The opponent accused the CNE of imposing the agreement on candidates and expressed concerns about the unilaterality of the document and the violation of previous agreements, such as the 2023 Barbados Agreement, which the PUD claims Maduro has not complied with.

“An agreement can never be imposed unilaterally, but must arise from a respectful dialogue between all parties. Dialogue between the parties will be our guide, never imposition”, said González Urrutia this Thursday.

In addition to Maduro, the signatory candidates are Antonio Ecarri, Luis Eduardo Martínez, José Brito, Daniel Ceballos, Javier Bertucci, Benjamín Rausseo and Claudio Fermín.