Rescuers from the Venezuelan Red Cross participate in rescue actions after heavy rains in Las Tejerías, in October 2022 | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez

The vice president of the Red Cross of Venezuela, Miguel Villarroel, released a video on social networks to ask that the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro not intervene in the institution.

Recently, the Attorney General of Venezuela announced the opening of an investigation against Villarroel and other members of the Red Cross team for alleged harassment and mistreatment of volunteers and staff of the institution.

In addition, according to information from the Infobae website, Chavismo number 2, Diosdado Cabello, accused Villarroel of irregularities in the Venezuelan Red Cross and connections with an alleged judicial mafia, through which he would have come to “control” judges of the Supreme Court of Justice .

“I ask you to refrain from making this decision [intervenção] and allow the Venezuelan Red Cross to take the reins to [encontrar]

solutions that benefit selfless humanitarian work on behalf of millions of Venezuelans,” Villarroel said in the video.

The vice president “earnestly” asked the government of Venezuela to address “the international organizations of the Red Cross and Red Crescent” if it has any “concerns” about the institution’s performance in the country.

Venezuela appears to be following in the footsteps of Nicaragua, where parliament, controlled by the Daniel Ortega dictatorship, closed the Nicaraguan Red Cross in May and ordered the transfer of its assets to the state, accusing the institution of participating in the 2018 democracy protests.

The following month, the House passed a law authorizing the country’s new, wholly local Red Cross, to use the emblem of the international institution.