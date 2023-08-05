#Venezuela #footsteps #Nicaragua #threatens #intervene #Red #Cross
Russian tanker damaged in Kerch Strait
BA Russian tanker was damaged in an attack in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea...
#Venezuela #footsteps #Nicaragua #threatens #intervene #Red #Cross
BA Russian tanker was damaged in an attack in the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea...
admin3i admin3 - https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/04/2023 - 23:55 Share The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved this Friday (04),...
This week, the oceans broke a new world temperature record, the European organization Copernicus reported on August 4. These increasingly...
Sababá Filho (PC do B), from Cândido Mendes (MA), claims to have received R$ 300,000 to resign from office; head...
First modification: 08/05/2023 - 04:24 In this new Cultura chronicle, we analyze the box office phenomenon that nobody saw coming:...
First modification: 08/05/2023 - 04:19 Apple announced that its sales for the fiscal third quarter that ended July 1 fell...
Leave a Reply