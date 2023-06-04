At least twelve people suffocated to death after the flooding of the Talavera mine in the Venezuelan municipality of El Callao where more than a hundred miners were rescued. “They entered the mine which had been closed for some time. There was heavy rain on Wednesday which caused damage to the area. The mine was flooded and the miners lost oxygen and died of respiratory failure,” explained the state security secretary Bolívar, Edgar Colina Reyes, in a video posted on Twitter.

Officials from the Civil Protection and Emergency Control participated in the rescue, as well as eight miners who helped in the search.