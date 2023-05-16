Platform for Repsol’s Perla project in Venezuela. REPSOL

The Government of Venezuela has issued a license to the international energy operators Repsol, from Spain, and Eni, from Italy, to exploit condensates and export Venezuelan natural gas to European markets. The news was confirmed by Pedro Tellechea himself, president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), who explained that these two companies had been waiting for some time for the opportunity to invest and had shown interest in increasing the volume of their operations in the country.

The exploitation agreement would bring new components to the European energy map in the context of the crisis of the war in Ukraine. Venezuelan gas would reach Europe, which suffers from deficiencies due to the energy crisis. On the other hand, the concessions made to the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, to manage investments and royalties, which he needs due to the serious economic situation that the country is going through, could call him to encourage a political opening. Both corporations are expected to deepen their work in the Cardón IV Project, called the Perla Project, in the Gulf of Venezuela, which has enormous potential, and which has already been increasing the capacity of its operations in recent months, by 30% more since 2019.

Tellechea has just presented a Comprehensive Productive Recovery Plan for the Venezuelan oil industry, which aims for the nation to reach one million barrels of crude produced by July. The president of the state company Pdvsa has stated that the idea is to increase gas production in Cardón IV “to full capacity”, which is about 1,300 million cubic feet (and which is currently at 580 million cubic feet). . He stated that the start of operations in these fields “will depend on the speed with which the disbursement is invested.”

The commitment achieved in Venezuela by Repsol and Eni – which have obtained licenses from the United States Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to manage these agreements despite international sanctions – is the second in importance achieved by the Nicolás administration Maduro, after the visa extension to Chevron, a US operator whose production is partially saving the coffers of the Republic and relieving the country’s exchange rate stability. The new movements may represent a new relief in the accounts of the Maduro government, and perhaps could intervene positively in the behavior of the Gross Domestic Product this year.

Eni and Repsol had been negotiating these agreements for some time, and had developed a long lobby to be able to obtain permits to operate in the country despite the international sanctions against the Nicolás Maduro regime. The high representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, recognized the project three weeks ago in an interview with EL PAÍS. “It is important that there are economic projects that benefit Europe and Venezuela. Venezuela right now is burning gas that it cannot use, when gas is officially not subject to sanctions, only oil. It is one of the countries that produces the most methane for the benefit of no one, while in the EU we need gas, ”he assured. For that, he added, the permission of the United States was needed, which has now been obtained.

The relaxations advanced to favor gas and oil investment in Venezuela also seek to make Maduro commit to holding fair and verifiable presidential elections in 2024. It is about pushing Chavismo to return to the negotiating table in Mexico with the opposition, a dialogue that has been halted since November when the Venezuelan president decided not to sit down at the table again until the sanctions were lifted.

Venezuela is the country with the eighth largest gas reserves in the world, and has traditionally been one of the main Latin American producers, although its industry has weakened and there are many difficulties for internal gas service in the country. The most important gas production expansion projects, announced with all the pomp by Hugo Chávez, were postponed, or were never carried out at all.

