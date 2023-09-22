Its premiere is approaching! Venezuelans who fondly remember Miss Venezuela 2004, Mónica Spear, will be able to enjoy a feature film in which important passages in the life of the remembered artist will be touched upon. ‘Mónica entre el cielo y la tierra’ is the name of the film directed by Giovanni Gomez Ysea and Andrea Rosales as the person in charge of giving life to the Llanera beauty queen, who to date has a large legion of followers. .

Rosales is also a beauty queen and in statements to People in Spanish the director stated that the public will see a “real story between this servant and Monica that begins in November 2013 until her fatal murder on January 6, 2014. What “Mónica was doing during that career: she came from Miami to do the novel ‘Forbidden Passion’ and then she met me and we made plans to make a couple of short films, a couple of movies.” That is, part of the story will focus on the relationship that Gomez Ysea had with Mónica Spear.

Where to see ‘Mónica, between heaven and earth’?

In principle, this production premiered on July 10, 2023 at the 19th edition of the Mérida Venezuelan Film Festival, where it was only available to a small audience; However, it will now have broader distribution by Amazonía Films.

This is one of the official images of the film. Photo: IMBd

What was the cause of Monica Spear’s death?

In 2014, Mónica Spear was the victim of murder on a highway in Valencia. The incident occurred after she, along with her husband and daughter, suffered a car accident. While waiting for help from her, they were assaulted by a group of armed criminals, who attacked her and her spouse, Henry Thomas Berry. Sadly, they both died, him in the car and her on the way to the hospital, and her only survivor was her daughter, Maya Barry Spear.