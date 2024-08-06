Venezuela is experiencing moments of uncertainty following the presidential elections of July 28. The organization Foro Cívico de Venezuela, a coalition of several NGOs, denounced this Tuesday (6) that the country is facing a “de facto suspension” of constitutional guarantees.

The situation, according to the organization, worsened with the official election results, which granted victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro, triggering a series of protests in Caracas and other regions.

In a statement, the organization Foro Cívico highlighted its repudiation of the violation of civil rights in Venezuela, “evidenced by deaths, arbitrary detentions without due process, threats and persecution.” Maduro’s military force, according to the organization, has focused on the most vulnerable, and there is growing concern about the criminalization of demonstrations, which are mostly peaceful.

The state repression of Chavismo and the persecution of political and social leaders were also condemned by the organization Foro Cívico, which called for a transparent verification of the election results to ensure respect for the popular will.

According to the organization, Venezuelan military authorities maintain a resolution that prohibits public meetings and demonstrations, contravening the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

At the same time, the NGO Foro Penal highlighted this Tuesday that more than 90 teenagers were detained during the protests in Venezuela, part of the total of 1,010 people arrested (as of this Monday (5)) for demonstrating against the electoral fraud of Chavismo.

The detention standards for captured minors, according to the NGO, violate legal norms, such as confinement in police commands or military headquarters, instead of specialized spaces for minors.

The families of those detained report excessive violence in prisons and a lack of communication with the teenagers. The situation is so serious that a 15-year-old teenager died due to excessive use of force by security agents, according to the Venezuelan “Red por los derechos Humanos de los niños, niñas y Adolescentes” (Network for the Human Rights of Children, Girls and Adolescents).

While the National Electoral Council (CNE) has not published the electoral records, the opposition has released documents that indicate a significant victory for its candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.