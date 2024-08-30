The Venezuelan regime has accused the opposition grouped into what it calls the “extreme right” of “electrical sabotage” which, according to Chavismo, was the cause of a blackout that the country has been facing since 4:50 am local time (5:50 am in Brasilia) this Friday (30).

“The far right has tried a desperate measure, a blind measure, a stubborn measure that will not go anywhere to steal the peace of Venezuelans,” declared the Minister of Communication of the Nicolás Maduro regime, Freddy Ñáñez, in a video he shared on Telegram, without presenting evidence.

According to Ñáñez, the blackout “is part of the coup plan” that “was assumed” by the leader of the largest opposition coalition – the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – Edmundo González Urrutia, and his biggest supporter, María Corina Machado, whose ineligibility the minister expects to last “the rest of the days.” María Corina was disqualified by the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE), the same one that rigged the elections and said that Maduro won the contest held on July 28.

Ñáñez reiterated that the blackout is a “new act of sabotage” that “affected almost the entire national territory”, as complaints were received from Caracas and the 23 states about the “total or partial” loss of electricity supply.

The minister indicated that the authorities are facing this situation with an “anti-coup plan” that was already in force before the presidential elections of July 28, in the face of the alleged plans of the “fascist option of the extreme right” to “destroy” the institutions and the “electoral system”.

“They were unable to do this on July 28, 29 and 30, they were unable to do it with deception or violence, and today they have attempted a desperate measure,” analyzed Ñáñez, who added that the objective of this alleged sabotage is to “take away” the “tranquility” of the population.

This new blackout occurs amid intense repression against opponents implemented by the Maduro regime since the electoral fraud. Maduro has been trying to “legalize” the manipulation of the results that elected him to a third consecutive term, even managing to get the Venezuelan Supreme Court, controlled by an ally of his, to validate the numbers presented by the CNE, even without the body presenting the evidence, as required by law.

Several opponents linked to Corina Machado and González have already been victims of Chavismo in recent days, being the target of kidnappings and arbitrary detentions.

Several states in Venezuela suffer frequent blackouts, in some cases lasting up to a week, according to regular reports from users in different regions of the interior and popular areas of Caracas.

The last major nationwide blackout occurred in March 2019, when much of the country was left without power for four days. At the time, the regime also attributed the problem to sabotage, blaming the opposition and the governments of the United States and Colombia, then led by Donald Trump and Iván Duque, respectively.