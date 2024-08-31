El Tiempo: Venezuela extradited Colombians who fought on the side of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to Russia

Venezuela extradited Colombians who fought on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to Russia, the newspaper reported El Tiempo.

On August 30, the Russian FSB reported the arrest of two Colombian citizens for participating in military actions on the Ukrainian side as mercenaries. According to the publication, both soldiers were detained in Caracas (the capital of Venezuela) and extradited to Russia.

The sister of one of the captured mercenaries said the men attracted the attention of Venezuelan police because they were wearing Ukrainian army uniforms. The detainees, Alexander Arte and Jose Aron Medina, made a stop in Caracas on their way home to Colombia.