After the violent events in Ecuador, which left eight dead, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, andHe sent a message to that country and asked for the prompt restoration of order.

After the raid by men armed with grenades and rifles on a television channel in Ecuador, President Daniel Noboa declared the country in “internal armed conflict” and ordered the military to “neutralize” the narcocriminal gangs that intensified their attacks.

“I strongly reject the violence unleashed by Ecuadorian criminal gangs that put the security and peace of our sister Republic at risk and express, on behalf of Venezuela, our solidarity with the people and government of Ecuador in this fight against the scourge of organized crime“wrote the Venezuelan president in his X account.

He added that “I trust in the prompt restoration of order and in the timely action of justice against the intellectual and material authors of these unacceptable terrorist acts.”

International media reported that clashes continued in several prisons, where there were several guards held by inmates. Local authorities reported that there were at least eight dead and two injured in attacks in Guayaquil, until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. The number, unfortunately, is increasing.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS