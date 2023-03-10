Jorge Gimenezpresident of the Venezuelan Football Federation, stood up this Friday before the local media, after the controversial departure of the DT José Pékerman and Pascual Lezcano, manager of the team.

Press conference

At a press conference, the leader avoided going into details, leaving everything in the hands of the lawyers, although the journalists insisted on knowing the actions to follow, amid rumors of mismanagement by Lezcano as manager of the team.

Reports in Venezuela indicate that the cause of the break would have been “irregularities” in Lezcano’s management, which would have been detected in an audit.

First, the Argentine Fernando ‘Bocha’ Batista was presented this Friday as Venezuela’s coach, replacing José Pekerman, who held the position for one year and three months, after the end of the contract he had with the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF). .

Break with Pékerman?: “There is a process underway that limits the explanations, we let the process continue, the lawyers do their job. There was a breach of contract and new contracts were generated by the federation, offering that the project continue with the people we believe are ideal to continue this project.

Resignation or dismissal?: “Transparency is the flag of this Federation. We have shown our faces. There are things that cannot be said now.”

Reasons: irregularities? “I can’t say much, I assure you that it is negative that the federation had some kind of responsibility.”

With a background of Lezcano in Colombia, did they give you a lot of power in Venezuela?: “The rumors about Mr. Lezcano in Colombia were just that, rumours, there was never an open process and there was never anything with justice. We couldn’t get carried away by rumours”… Soccer is full of rumours. From how much power he was given, our project was focused on sports in the hands of Pékerman, who was the person, one of the best in his responsibility “.

Complaint against Lezcano? “There is a process and a path to go for the lawyers, it is not up to me to answer.”

Pékerman in his presentation in Venezuela. See also Sports programming for this Thursday, March 9, 2023

Measures against Pékerman? “We can’t get ahead of the legal process… let the lawyers do their job.”

Disappointed in Pékerman? “More than disappointed, proud to be part of this institution, sometimes you have to make difficult decisions… He has been a great learning experience, a great coach, I wish him the best of luck.”

Fees advanced to Pékerman: “Let’s let the lawyers do their job… There is no financial commitment between the parties, we are settled to date.”

Lezcano position: “In all the federations there is that position. It did not give us the results, but it has nothing to do with the creation of the position.”

Batista, more of the same? “We cannot judge one for the actions of others. Each one is responsible for their actions. The position is to never make mistakes again. We assure it.”

New contracts: “The people who were in front are the ones who showed commitment, loyalty to the Venezuelans and workers is non-negotiable.”

Cambric: “4-year contract, to complete the World Cup cycle and the reason is to respect the colors, work as a team.”

SPORTS

More sports news