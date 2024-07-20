Venezuela, in this electoral year of uncertain results, has experienced an economic improvement after years of financial difficulties. In its latest study, the firm Ecoanalítica – a monitor frequently consulted by the specialized press to analyze the behavior of the local economy due to the lack of data from the Central Bank of Venezuela – estimates a growth rate of 4.2% for the nation by 2024. The trend is based on improvements in trade and services, driven by the oil and mining sectors, in addition to the growth of sectors such as food processing and pharmaceutical production, in an economic context in which the relations of the Chavista government with the private sector have been normalized.

The energy sector, the engine of the country, is improving compared to previous times. Although it is far from the 2.5 million barrels of the oil boom era, today it serves 820,000 barrels, 70,000 more than a year ago and almost 20% more than two years ago. It is also true that the international sanctions imposed by the White House have prevented this figure from taking off even further. Asdrubal Oliveros, director of Ecoanalítica, says that the Maduro government has had some success in the strategy to control the hyperinflation unleashed in 2018, and that this year it may be averaging 50%, after having carried out, without announcing it, a severe fiscal and economic adjustment. “The government has more money, it has been increasing its income, but public spending is still much lower than the levels of other years.”

Oliveros considers the exchange rate stability of these months, although he fears that the political tensions that may come will produce some kind of adjustment, due to the overvaluation of the exchange rate, with its corresponding inflationary impact. Econalítica’s calculations tend to resemble those of other economists, who predict growth for the country and rule out the development of a new statist agenda. “What is at stake in Venezuela in these elections may be the speed with which Venezuela can emerge from the crisis,” says Asdrúbal Oliveros.

The observed areas of economic growth are not regular nor do they cover all strata, but rather are very specific on the national map, focusing their impact on the Caracas-Valencia axis, somewhat in the Zulia region, Puerto la Cruz, Margarita Island and perhaps Barquisimeto. Dense areas of deep Venezuela are still mired in economic depression and the serious crisis of public services. Income poverty in Venezuela currently affects 85% of the population, more than double the average in previous decades.

Other analysts, however, believe that these positive figures would be satisfactory in any other economic context, but that they are insufficient for an economy like Venezuela’s, which urgently needs to grow at double digits for several years to return to what it was. Venezuela currently has a high level of idle capacity in its industries, a damaged oil sector, a very small market due to the diaspora and the destruction of the population’s purchasing power. The traditional drivers of an economy like Venezuela’s, in this case construction and manufacturing, are absent from the growth map, or only in passing.

Despite the economic dismay, the short- and medium-term prospects for the Venezuelan economy are positive, and could even be optimal, according to all economic observers, if a transition to democracy is achieved and the country can reestablish, without sanctions, its relations with the international financial community, accessing credits and loans to undertake reconstruction.

The improvement in the economy could also occur if Maduro retains power, says Ecoanalítica, although it would be more modest, in its opinion. It is likely that the Chavista administration will do everything possible to attract capital and obtain licenses, looking for spaces to negotiate and be accepted in the financial community. The impact, however, would be much more limited in terms of inflation and growth.

“The starting point for evaluating the power of Venezuelan economic growth is the quality of the election results,” observes Luis Oliveros, dean of the Faculty of Economics at the Metropolitan University. “A lot of things depend on that. In the hands of Nicolás Maduro, I see the economy growing as well, not as it would grow if the opposition were to take power, but I do believe that oil production can continue to increase in a context in which sanctions remain flexible and individual licenses are granted to exploit Venezuelan oil fields. The problem is what happens if the election results are not robust, if things do not go well, if sanctions are tightened and the international community closes the door to Venezuela,” says the economist.

“In 2024, remuneration for work will end up being just 10 percent of GDP, when in a year like 2010 it exceeded 40 percent of the total economy,” explains economist Rodrigo Cabezas, professor at the University of Zulia and former finance minister to illustrate the destruction of the value of work. “GDP growth during 2022-2024 is not only moderate compared to the loss of 75% of the total economy during the Maduro years, but it is also very uneven by sector.”

Cabezas is not so optimistic when assessing the future of Venezuela in the hands of Nicolás Maduro. “It would aggravate the Venezuelan crisis. The slight relief of the economy, the result of the US licenses for oil production and the increase in imports, would come to a standstill. The truth is that sustainable economic growth is only possible with a political change that recovers the levels of investment necessary for growth.”

