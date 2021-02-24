The Venezuelan government declared the ambassador of the European Union in Caracas, Isabel Brilhante Pedrosa, persona non grata. The authorities gave him 72 hours to leave the South American country after the controversy generated by the last battery of sanctions against Chavista leaders.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, personally brought Brilhante the expulsion order, which according to the Foreign Ministry derives from President’s “instructions”, Nicolás Maduro.

“The circumstances of the aggression leave no option” for “disrespect for public international law” and in accordance with the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations, Arreaza explained in a statement to the press after a meeting with the European diplomat in the seat of the chancery.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Jorge Arreaza, was in charge of transmitting the news to the EU ambassador in the country. Photo: EFE

“You do it because there are already 55 decisions, of what they call sanctions in the European Union or in the US system, as if they had some moral authority, which they do not have, nor legal, to impose any penalties on citizens of any other country“he added.

The Council of the EU approved punishments against 19 senior officials on Monday, Venezuelan judges, politicians and military, in a decision that aims to increase pressure on Maduro and that in the eyes of Caracas is “anachronistic, interventionist and interference.”

The National Assembly that emerged from the December elections, dominated by Chavismo, had already called on the government on Tuesday to expel the European ambassador in retaliation.

Up to now 55 Venezuelan officials have been sanctioned by the European Union.

“The individuals added to the list are mainly responsible for undermining the electoral rights of the opposition and the democratic functioning of the National Assembly and serious human rights violations and restrictions on fundamental freedoms, ” said the EU ministers.

Venezuela is mired in a deep political, social and economic crisis, attributed to two decades of socialist governments that have left the once-rich oil country bankrupt.

The country is also going through its sixth year in recession. Its population suffers from high food prices and low wages in a scenario of high four-digit inflation that condemns millions to live in poverty.

