Electoral body says that thefts of ballot boxes and notebooks were recorded, but that “isolated cases” did not impact the vote

Venezuela closed voting this Sunday (Oct 22, 2023) for the presidential primaries at 4pm local time (5pm Brasília). According to the CNP (National Primary Commission, in Portuguese), around 10 “incidents” of violence and theft related to the electoral process in the capital Caracas and in other regions of the country. The agency says that electoral material, ballot boxes and notebooks were stolen, but that the “isolated cases” did not affect the voting process. The election consists of electing a single candidate who will represent the opposition against the government of current president Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 elections. Read about the main favorites here.