Venezuela | Electricity is restored in Venezuela – the administration blames conspiracies for the outages

Authorities announced on Friday morning that there were power outages in all states of the country.

in Venezuela the electricity was coming back over the weekend both in the western parts of the country and partially also in the capital Caracas.

The authorities announced early Friday morning local time that widespread power outages were reported in all 24 states. Minister of Communications By Freddy Nanez according to it was sabotage.

There are frequent power outages in Venezuela, which the regime repeatedly claims is the president who runs the country autocratically Nicolas Maduro as plots aimed at ouster.

However, opposition leaders and experts blame the outages on corruption and a lack of investment and expertise.

The worst outage affecting the entire country lasted several days in 2019.

On the ground the recent presidential elections held at the end of July, in which Maduro was elected for a new term, according to the country’s electoral commission. The result has been widely disputed both in Venezuela and outside the country.