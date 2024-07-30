Venezuela woke up this Monday with the announcement by the official National Electoral Council (CNE) of the Nicolás Maduro triumphs with 5.15 million votes (51.2%), compared to 4.45 million (44.2%) for the main opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, in the presidential elections carried out this Sunday.

According to the criteria of

Hours later, at an event at the CNE headquarters, the president of the organization, Elvis Amoroso, officially proclaimed Maduro as the winner of the elections.

Given the doubts raised, mainly due to the impossibility of verifying the minutes of the electoral colleges, which the opposition criticizes have not been delivered in their majority and that it has no way of proving that they won in 73 percent of the minutes, Much of the international community demanded a transparent recount from the body, while other governments were more incisive and rejected the supposed victory of Nicolás Maduro.

Photograph provided by Prensa Miraflores of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro casting his vote during the presidential elections in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE Share

Diplomatic crises that Maduro opens after questionable victory

The United States, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Costa Rica have rejected the reelection of Nicolás Maduro for a third presidential term while questioning the transparency and legitimacy of the electoral process, calling it fraudulent and stating that it does not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people.

Along the same lines, the UN called for “total transparency” in the vote count, while the Carter Center, a US organization invited to Venezuela as an international observer, asked the CNE to publish the voting records “immediately.”

Nevertheless, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino went further and announced the withdrawal of his diplomatic staff from Caracas and put diplomatic relations on “suspension,” while predicting an increase in the number of Venezuelan migrants crossing the Panamanian Darien jungle on their way to the United States.

The isolation that had begun to ease is likely to return. However, we know that governments often act pragmatically and in their own national interests…

So far this year, more than 200,000 people have made the journey, two-thirds of whom were Venezuelan, according to official Panamanian figures.I believe, and I hope I’m wrong, that the flow of Venezuelans (through Darien) will increase for obvious reasons. “We must take the appropriate decisions to safeguard their lives and integrity and to facilitate the passage of people who want to emigrate to the United States,” Mulino said at a press conference.

“Most governments react with caution and moderation to a situation like this, but they are giving clear clues that the government of Nicolás Maduro is once again losing legitimacy and that the isolation, which until now had begun to ease, is likely to return. However, we know that governments often act pragmatically and in response to their own national interests, so for the moment the outlook is uncertain,” Txomin Las Heras Leizaola, journalist and member of the Colombian-Venezuelan Studies Network, told EL TIEMPO.

Nine Latin American countries will invoke OAS resolution

Archive image of the 54th OAS General Assembly. Photo:Chancellery. Share

The US NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged governments on Monday not to recognise Maduro’s victory “until all the electoral results are made public and communicated to the opposition.”

In that sense, Nine Latin American countries (Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay) demanded a “complete review of the election results” through the Organization of American States (OAS).

“Our governments will request an urgent meeting of the Permanent Council of the OAS to issue a resolution that safeguards the popular will,” they added in a letter, adding that “the vote count must be transparent and the results must not raise doubts.”

The meeting is relevant because it could be an opportunity for the region to establish a common position. However, it remains to be seen whether there is a minimum consensus.

The resolution being prepared by the foreign ministries will be framed within the OAS Democratic Chartera mechanism used to define cases of alteration or rupture of the democratic and constitutional thread in a Member State.

The Charter was invoked in 2016 by Secretary General Luis Almagro to address the crisis in Venezuela. At the time, Maduro’s government accused the multilateral organization of being “interventionist” and a “space of imperial domination” and requested to leave the OAS in 2017, which was formalized two years later.

“The meeting is relevant because it could be an opportunity for the region to establish a common position. But it remains to be seen whether there is a minimum consensus. Now, the influence of a possible result on the Maduro government would be minimal or non-existent, since the Maduro government has abandoned the organization and claims that it is controlled by the US government and the Secretary General,” Venezuelan analyst Mariano de Alba told this newspaper.

However, this time and in the face of pressure exerted by the group of countries on the regime, the Venezuelan foreign minister, Yvan Gil announced that the Government will withdraw all diplomatic personnel from the missions of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay due to precedents that “undermine our national sovereignty.”

In response, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte announced on Monday that Venezuelan officials accredited in the country must leave the country “within a period of no more than 72 hours.”

Colombia and Brazil, key factors in relation to the Maduro government

Lula, Petro and Maduro (archive photo). Photo:AFP, Efe and archive Share

Colombia and Brazilwhich until Monday were analyzing a joint statement with Mexico, They asked Caracas for “full compliance with the results” of the elections, while Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he would recognize Maduro’s victory if the CNE “confirms the trend.”

For Txomin Las Heras, although the initial reaction of Brazil and Colombia has been one of caution, he has asked for any doubts that may exist to be fully clarified.

“This indicates that there is no automatic solidarity with the Maduro government, and I think we have to wait a bit for developments,” he explained.

For his part, Theodore Kahn, associate director of Control Risks, stresses that Colombia’s stance is appropriate given that “it has interests in common with the social and political evolution in Venezuela.” “They will wait for the days to pass and, like Lula, they will continue to have channels of communication before making a more direct statement,” he said.

María Corina Machado, right, together with Edmundo González demand verification of the electoral process. Photo:AFP Share

The position of Presidents Gustavo Petro and Lula da Silva will be key because they are the only ones who maintain some level of constructive communication with the Maduro government and, in addition, they are two leaders who challenge Chavismo from the left.

In this regard, the Alba analyst highlighted that The position of Presidents Gustavo Petro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be key “because they are the only ones who maintain some level of constructive communication with the Maduro government and, in addition, they are two leaders who challenge Chavismo from the left.“, said.

From the expert’s perspective, the Venezuelan opposition should publish online all the records it has at its disposal so that Venezuelans and the international community can compare them.

Demonstrations in Caracas following the election results. Photo:AFP Share

“At least, up to this point, that would contrast with the lack of disaggregated results by the CNE. Especially because, given that there is no impartial institution in Venezuela to which to turn, the opposition would have to bet that the publication of its information would generate a situation where, at least, different figures close to the government and the Armed Forces would distance themselves from the announcement of Maduro’s victory,” he explained.

In this regard, opposition leader María Corina Machado assured this Monday in a press conference that they already have “how to prove the truth of what happened in the elections” and added that “All the records, as we receive them, are verified, digitized and placed on a robust web portal.”

He explained that the results can be consulted on the website by location and that it is only necessary to use a Venezuelan identification document.

However, he did not reveal the path of the website, which he said would be made public for consultation “tonight (Monday).”

Meanwhile, China, Russia, Syria, Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and Bolivia congratulated Nicolás Madurowho through Foreign Minister Gil reiterated his commitment to continue strengthening “friendship and cooperation” between nations.

STEPHANY ECHAVARRÍA – INTERNATIONAL EDITOR – EL TIEMPO