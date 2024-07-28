Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 07/28/2024 – 6:03

Most polls predict a victory for the opposition, and the reaction of Chavismo should be modulated by the size of the difference in votes. The actions of Brazil and Colombia and the incorporation of the regime’s elite weigh on a possible transition. This Sunday (July 28) will be a decisive day for Venezuela. It is an election for president, and most polls predict the defeat of Nicolás Maduro, in power for 11 years.

Maduro took over the country after the death of Hugo Chávez in 2013 and led it into the worst crisis in its history. GDP shrank by around 75% from 2014 to 2021, and more than seven million Venezuelans emigrated – a number only surpassed by crises such as the Syrian civil war.

Democracy has also been in decline, according to an analysis by international organizations. In the last election, in 2018, the main opponents were barred from running and the result was not recognized by more than 50 countries. Meanwhile, the regime has consolidated its control over the judiciary and the legislature.

Since 2022, Venezuela’s economy has begun to recover from the bottom and its GDP has started to grow again. International isolation has also diminished – following the victory of left-wing leaders in Brazil, Colombia and Ecuador and the international community’s interest in buying Venezuelan oil again due to the war in Ukraine.

But the country is still much more miserable than it was before the crisis, which puts the regime’s domestic sustainability in check.

There is much uncertainty about what will happen if Maduro does lose. Last week, he said there could be a “bloodbath” and a “fratricidal civil war.”

The international community, especially neighboring countries such as Brazil and Colombia, are putting pressure on the country to ensure that, in the event of defeat, there is a negotiated transition.

Who is the opposition candidate?

Maduro’s opponent at the polls is former diplomat Edmundo González Urrutia, 74, who represents the Democratic Unitary Platform – the opposition coalition.

He is the third option of the opposition front. The first was María Corina Machado, who won the primaries and was later barred by the courts. The second was Corina Yoris, who was also barred.

González was ambassador to Algeria from 1991 to 1993 and to Argentina from 1999 to 2002, at the beginning of the Chávez government. More recently, he served as an international relations adviser to the opposition.

He was only confirmed as a candidate in April, and held his first campaign event in May. According to most polls, he is in the range of 60% to 65% of voting intentions – benefiting from the transfer of support to Machado. Maduro is in the range of 20% to 30% of voting intentions.

There are other dwarf candidates, who do not exceed 2% of voting intentions.

What is the state of democracy in Venezuela?

An intergovernmental organization that measures the evolution of democracy in countries is the International IDEA, made up of 35 member countries, including Brazil.

Marcela Ríos Tobar, the organization’s director for Latin America and the Caribbean and former Chilean justice minister, told DW that Venezuela has been facing a “systematic deterioration” of democracy and is currently ranked 147th out of 174 countries.

The most significant deterioration occurred in the rule of law, reflecting the regime’s rigging of the Judiciary and other public bodies.

Far from ideal, but these are elections

The list of constraints that the regime imposes on the opposition and civil society goes far beyond blocking candidacies.

In April, Amnesty International released a statement highlighting the increased repression of critics of the regime, including arbitrary arrests, accusations of terrorism against opponents and stigmatization campaigns.

Venezuelan Jesus Renzullo, a researcher at the Institute for Latin American Studies at the Giga Institute in Hamburg, tells DW an example of such campaigns: “Whenever Gonzales went to a restaurant, that restaurant was closed the next day by government agencies.”

The large Venezuelan diaspora will also have difficulty voting, due to tight deadlines for voter registration and the need to present documents beyond those required by law.

And the sending of international observers to monitor the elections is in jeopardy. In May, the Maduro regime cancelled the invitation for the European Union (EU) to send an observer mission.

Even so, the fact is that Venezuela is set to hold elections on Sunday, and the opposition is unified around a candidate who, despite the difficulties, is able to campaign.

“These are not free and fair elections, they are elections under authoritarian conditions. But the police and military are not stopping many opposition people from going to cities to campaign. It could be much worse,” fellow Venezuelan Victor M. Mijares, a political science professor at the University of Los Andes in Colombia, told DW.

He says that a “combination of domestic and international issues” allows this. “There is a lot of dissatisfaction among the military, the police and the people in general,” he says, also citing the diplomatic work, especially by Colombia and Brazil, in “trying to convince Maduro that the best thing he can do is to allow minimum conditions for an election.”

The unity of the opposition was also highlighted by Tobar as an aspect that strengthens this year’s election. “Venezuela is far from a fair and impartial electoral process today. But we have to recognize that the opposition managed to unite around a single candidate, and there is a commitment from the opposition and Venezuelans not to boycott, not to stay at home, but to participate and get involved,” he said.

What happens if Maduro loses

Analysts and diplomats are trying to predict how Maduro will react if he is defeated. According to Mijares, in this scenario his behavior will depend on the difference in votes for the opposition: the smaller the margin, the greater the room for contesting the result.

“We will not be living the end of an era, but the beginning of a new round, very long and complicated, in which Chavismo will try to survive as a political force and perhaps try to share power with the opposition,” he says.

For Renzullo, as the regime also controls the Judiciary, the Legislature and other forces, the most likely scenario is that Chavismo will try to “asphyxiate” the transition process or a possible new government.

The role of the Armed Forces will be important. Analysts believe that the military is not completely loyal to Maduro and will participate in the negotiations depending on the outcome of the polls, and they mention that dissatisfaction with the regime is high among the lower ranks.

The example of the Chilean transition to democracy in 1990, which kept Augusto Pinochet as a senator for life, is highlighted by Tobar as a possible path in the event of Maduro’s defeat.

“The government [da ditadura chilena] agreed to cede power because they remained in control of the Armed Forces and represented in Congress, they had guarantees that they would continue to participate in the direction of the State”, he says. “A process of democratizing transition will not happen if the government forces, both in the elites and in the institutions, do not support this path. It is important to incorporate them.”

Action by the international community and Brazil

The holding of Sunday’s election is partly the result of a commitment made by the Maduro regime in negotiations with the Venezuelan opposition, mediated by Norway, which resulted in the Barbados Agreements in October 2023, with the active participation of Brazil and Colombia.

The agreement resulted in the release of opposition members imprisoned in Venezuela and the relaxation of sanctions imposed by the United States, with the commitment to hold free and transparent elections with results accepted by the candidates. Part of the agreement was wrecked with the blocking of Machado’s candidacy, which resulted in the resumption of sanctions by the United States and the European Union.

Renzullo, from the Giga institute, says that Colombian president Gustavo Petro and Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were important negotiators to reinsert Maduro into the international arena, and should play a crucial role in the event of a last-minute disqualification of González’s candidacy, notorious fraud or repressive actions.

“Maduro could cause a lot of disruption on the continent, whether it’s allowing guerrillas to establish themselves in Venezuela or causing more waves of migrants to leave the country,” he says. “Lula wouldn’t care if Maduro stayed in power or if someone else took over. He cares that the country isn’t in chaos,” he says.

Tobar, from Idea International, points out that Brazil and Colombia have left-wing governments, with closer dialogue with Maduro. Both, he says, could pressure Caracas to sit down and negotiate a transition process if they lose the elections.

Maduro recently added fuel to the fire by saying that there could be a “bloodbath” and “fratricidal civil war” if he lost. Lula, who last year received the Venezuelan in Brasilia, reacted. He said he was frightened by the statement and said that he would have to accept losing at the polls.

“Whoever loses the election gets a vote. Not a bloodbath. Maduro has to learn. When you win, you stay. When you lose, you leave. You leave and prepare to run in another election,” said the Brazilian.

The Venezuelan president did not let it slide. Without mentioning Lula, he said that anyone who was scared should “drink chamomile tea” and then attacked the Brazilian electoral system, leading Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to give up sending observers to the election in the neighboring country.

An eventual transition of power would be long. The next presidential term does not begin until six months from now.