The citizens Venezuelans who are stranded on the northern border of Mexico, representing one in four migrants undocumented intercepted, they are afraid that Nicolas Maduro get the re-election in Venezuela.

A Venezuelan woman explained to EFE that what they hope is that the Maduro dictatorship finally changes, as they long for the mandate of another president to escape all the suffering that Venezuela is experiencing and thus be able to return.

The woman who identified herself as María Carolina Sangroni, travels with her husband and two children with the intention of crossing the northern border of Mexico to USAwhere they hope their families will welcome them, since they left Venezuela to escape the country’s severe economic crisis.

He also explained that thousands of Venezuelans have abandoned their homeland due to poor economic conditions, which were not even enough to get something to eat.

“It is no secret that Venezuela is not doing well economically and that a salary there is not enough to eat, that is what forces us to leave,” said the Venezuelan, adding that since Hugo Chavez governed her country, the economy began to suffer a serious decline and authoritarianism turned against society.

“The country has gone backwards a lot, (the regime) has done nothing to improve it, everything has been the same since I was 25 years old, with that regime in power, we don’t see any changes, that’s why we want another president,” explained the mother who is staying in a shelter in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, while she waits for an appointment to request asylum in the United States.

In addition, the woman added that they do not intend to stay permanently in the United States, but rather They plan to return to Venezuela as soon as there are better living conditions.

“If my country offers me something different and the government leaves, why not return to my country, where I was born and where my lands are? I think I should return there,” he said.

It should be noted that the elections from this Sunday in Venezuelaoccur just as the number of Venezuelan migrants increases in Mexico, as they are escaping from the Maduro regime.

In fact, the Migration Policy Unit of the Government of Mexico reported 89,718 Venezuelans who are in the Aztec territory in an irregular migratory status, from January to March 2024, that is, 324% more than what was reported last year during the same period of time, since there were only 21,169.

Meanwhile, José Quintero, a Venezuelan immigrant who is also in Ciudad Juárez to request political asylum in the United States, argued that they are waiting for “a change” so they can return to Venezuela.