The presidential candidate of Venezuela’s majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia, on Tuesday offered the anti-Chavez leader María Corina Machado any position she desires, if he wins the elections this Sunday, for which he appears as the contender to beat for the ruling party, according to most polls.

“I want to tell you that the position she wants will be occupied (by her) in the next government,” the standard-bearer of the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the largest opposition coalition, told reporters in the state of Zulia (west, bordering Colombia).

The former ambassador thus responded to the repeated question about the position that would be reserved for Machado in his eventual government, given that the former deputy was elected as the original PUD candidate for these elections, but was unable to register with the National Electoral Council (CNE) due to a disqualification by the Comptroller’s Office.

Opposition supporters during a rally in Zulia, Venezuela. Photo:AFP

González Urrutia made this brief statement minutes before leading a caravan in Maracaibo, capital of Zulia, where thousands of supporters filled several streets of the city to show their support for this candidacy, when there are two days left of the campaign.

The candidate held this press conference alongside Machado and, later, both led the caravan on board a truck, from which they greeted the crowd that chanted slogans such as “this government is going to fall,” in reference to Chavismo, in power since 1999.

‘Maduro’s threats no longer scare anyone’: María Corina Machado

At the press conference, Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said that the threats from President Nicolas Maduro, who will seek a second re-election in Sunday’s elections, “no longer scare anyone,” after the Chavista leader stated that the vote would choose between war and peace.

“For there to be a war here there must be enemies and there are no enemies here, we have managed to unite the country in a movement of redemption for liberation (…) and these threats, which I don’t know who they think they will scare, no longer scare anyone,” said the anti-Chavez activist.

The former deputy said that with this campaign they have managed to recruit former supporters of Chavismo.

Presidential candidate Edmundo González and opposition leader María Corina Machado. Photo:AFP

“People who sympathize with Chavismo approach us and we welcome them with open arms. Ours is a movement to achieve the transformation of Venezuela into peace, order, justice and respect,” he said.

He also believes that the Armed Forces, which Maduro insists on calling Chavista, “are the last institutions that would like to see a conflict” in the country.

The Government of Edmundo González represents stability and peace, a stable and organized transitional government.

“The Armed Forces do not want to shoot at each other or at the people of Venezuela, and they are now clear that the government of Edmundo González, a stable and organized transitional government, represents stability and peace,” he added.

In Sunday’s election, González Urrutia will face the current ruler, Nicolás Maduro, and eight other contenders without a numerical chance of winning at the polls, according to opinion polls by traditional polling firms in Venezuela. Polls give Edmundo González a wide lead, while Maduro says he has between 70 and 80 percent chance of winning the election.