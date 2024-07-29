In the early hours of Monday, July 29, Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo spoke out about the questionable reelection of Nicolás Maduro in what would be his third term in power in Venezuela.

In a tweet, he said: “After maintaining permanent contacts with all political actors involved in the presidential elections that took place in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and after learning the preliminary results communicated by the National Electoral Council (CNE), we consider it essential that the voices of all sectors be heard. The international community and the Venezuelan people expect that transparency and electoral guarantees prevail for all sectors. It is important to clear up any doubts about the results. This implies that international observers and monitors present their conclusions on the process. We call for the complete counting of votes, their verification and independent auditing to take place as soon as possible. The electoral results of such an important day must have all possible credibility and legitimacy for the good of the region and, above all, of the Venezuelan people.”

After maintaining permanent contacts with all the political actors involved in the presidential elections that took place in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and after learning the preliminary results communicated by the National Electoral Council (CNE),… — Luis Gilberto Murillo (@LuisGMurillo) July 29, 2024

It is worth noting that the National Electoral Council of Venezuela (CNE) declared the current president Nicolás Maduro the winner of the presidential elections, who obtained 51.20 percent of the votes, against 44.2 percent for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

With 80 percent of the tables counted, the CNE confirmed that Nicolás Maduro obtained 5,150,092 votes, while González received 4,445,978, equivalent to 44.2 percent of the votes.

Opposition candidate María Corina Machado claimed victory for González and said the opposition candidate had obtained 70 percent of the votes during the election day.

The US, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Costa Rica do not recognize Maduro’s reelection



The United States, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Guatemala and Costa Rica on Monday rejected the re-election of Nicolás Maduro for a new presidential term proclaimed on Sunday night by the National Electoral Council (CNE), with 51.2% of the votes for the current president compared to 44.2% for the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia.

The governments of these countries questioned the transparency and legitimacy of the electoral process, calling it fraudulent and stating that it does not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people.

From Tokyo, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, expressed “serious concern” about the validity of the results announced by Venezuela’s electoral commission, which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner. Blinken questioned the legitimacy of the process and the representation of the “will” of the voters.

Speaking to reporters in Tokyo alongside his counterparts from the Quad alliance (which includes the US, Japan, Australia and India), Blinken said: “We have serious concerns that the results announced do not reflect the will of the votes or the Venezuelan people.”

#BREAKING: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Maduro announced election victory: “We have serious concerns that the results announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people… the international community is watching this very closely and will respond… pic.twitter.com/mhniy80mFM — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) July 29, 2024

The President of Argentina, Javier Milei also rejected the election results Venezuelans in the early hours of Monday. Milei said that his country “will not recognize another fraud” in Venezuela and argued that the citizens of that country “chose to end the communist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.”

Through her account on the social network X, Milei published: “The data announces a crushing victory for the opposition and the world awaits for it to recognize defeat after years of socialism, misery, decadence and death.”

Boric: “The results are hard to believe”

He also insisted: “Argentina will not recognize another fraud, and hopes that the Armed Forces (of Venezuela) will defend democracy and the popular will this time,” stressing that his position was maintained even though the official results of the National Electoral Council (CNE) were not yet fully known.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric also spoke out against the results, calling them “hard to believe.” Boric said early Monday that his country would not recognize “any result that is not verifiable.”

The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that observers… — Gabriel Boric Font (@GabrielBoric) July 29, 2024

On his X account, Boric wrote: “The Maduro regime must understand that the results it publishes are difficult to believe. The international community and above all the Venezuelan people, including the millions of Venezuelans in exile, demand total transparency of the minutes and the process, and that international observers not beholden to the Government account for the veracity of the results.”

He concluded by reiterating: “From Chile we will not recognize any result that is not verifiable.”

In Lima, Peruvian Foreign Minister Javier González-Olaechea expressed his firm condemnation of the election results in Venezuela.

Just minutes after the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced Maduro’s reelection, González-Olaechea declared: “I condemn in all its extremes the sum of irregularities with the intention of fraud by the Venezuelan government. Peru will not accept the violation of the popular will of the Venezuelan people.”

Meanwhile, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles issued a strong and clear statement, calling Maduro’s proclamation “fraudulent.”

Costa Rica repudiates the “fraudulent proclamation”

In an official statement, Chaves Robles said: “The Government of Costa Rica categorically repudiates the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, which we consider fraudulent.”

Costa Rica announced that it will join “the democratic governments of the continent and international organizations to ensure that the sacred will of the Venezuelan people is respected.”

🇨🇷🇻🇪🗳️ | URGENT The government of Costa Rica (@presidenciacr) has categorically repudiated the proclamation of Nicolás Maduro as president of Venezuela, calling it fraudulent. President Rodrigo Chaves Robles said: “We will work with the democratic governments of the… pic.twitter.com/cqJg0VNd7f — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) July 29, 2024

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo de León, for his part, expressed significant doubts about the Venezuelan election results.

In a message broadcast through his official channels, Arévalo de León said: “Venezuela deserves transparent, accurate results that are in line with the will of its people.”

He also stressed the importance of international observation, saying: “We received the results announced by the CNE (National Electoral Council of Venezuela) with many doubts.

“That is why the reports from electoral observation missions are essential, as today more than ever, they must defend the vote of Venezuelans.”

Bolivia, Cuba and Nicaragua congratulate Maduro

In contrast to the above, Bolivian President Luis Arce congratulated Nicolás Maduro on the election result, highlighting the importance of this date as it coincides with the anniversary of the birth of the late leader Hugo Chávez, seventy years ago.

Arce commented on the social network X: “We congratulate the Venezuelan people and President @NicolasMaduro for the electoral victory of this historic July 28. A great way to remember Commander Hugo Chávez.”

Arce added that he had been “closely” following the “democratic celebration” in Venezuela and welcomed the fact that “the will of the Venezuelan people has been respected at the polls.”

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel also expressed his “warm congratulations” to Maduro, calling the election victory a “triumph of dignity.”

In his message on X, Díaz-Canel said: “Today the dignity and courage of the Venezuelan people triumphed over pressures and manipulations.”

He also reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution, adding: “I convey to brother President @NicolasMaduro our warm congratulations for this historic victory and #Cuba’s commitment to stand alongside the Bolivarian and Chavista Revolution.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivers a speech after learning the results of the presidential elections on Monday, in Caracas, Venezuela. Maduro, in power since 2013, called on Sunday for “respect for the popular will” after being proclaimed re-elected president. Photo:Ronald Peña R. EFE Share

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife and vice president Rosario Murillo also extended their congratulations to Nicolás Maduro on his re-election.

In a letter released shortly after the first CNE bulletin, Ortega and Murillo said: “Dear comrade and brother Nicolás: In full revolutionary and evolutionary brotherhood, from this blessed and always free Nicaragua, our usual embrace, saluting the great victory that this heroic people delivers to the eternal commander (Hugo Chávez), on his birthday.”

They concluded with a message of solidarity and celebration: “To you, Nicolás President, to Cilia (Flores), to the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela), to the youth, and to all Venezuelan families, our homage and greetings, in honor, glory and for more victories. Always beyond! Peace is!”

More news in EL TIEMPO

ALEJANDRA OSPINA CORDERO

DIGITAL REACH EDITORIAL

TIME

*With information from the EFE Agency