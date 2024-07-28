After 18:00 local time this Sunday, as planned, Some of the more than 15,000 voting centers that were enabled in Venezuela by the National Electoral Council (CNE) began to close for the presidential elections, in which ten candidates are competing.

According to the criteria of

Although the CNE authorities have not yet issued a statement confirming the closure of the polling stations, EFE was able to confirm that several centers have already closed their doors, after a twelve-hour voting session in which there was a high turnout.

Venezuelan electoral regulations state that polling stations must remain open as long as there are voters waiting to vote, an unlikely scenario in many places in Caracas which, as EFE was able to confirm in the afternoon, were already free of queues after a high attendance in the morning.

According to the latest report from the campaign command of the majority opposition candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia, two hours before the closing of the polling stations, a participation of 54.8% had been registered, in a census of almost 21.4 million voters.

The CNE does not offer participation data and prohibits the dissemination of results projections before the institution issues its first official bulletin, expected for Sunday night.

Once the scheduled closing time had been reached, opposition candidate Enrique Márquez recalled that it was “time to comply with the regulations of the Organic Law of Electoral Processes and close the tables that do not have voters in line.”

“At this stage, we are playing for the transparency of the electoral process and the peace of the country. Our witnesses must receive the minutes of the scrutiny and carry out the audits at the tables drawn by lot. It is time to call for peace in a country that opted for the electoral route,” the former deputy, who was vice president of the CNE, expressed on the social network X.

In these elections, the current president, Nicolás Maduro, is seeking a third consecutive six-year term in power, after twenty-five years of Chavismo in power.

EFE