ANDVenezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called on his supporters on Sunday to carry out a “finishing operation”to mobilize voters in support of his re-election bid, when the elections are in full swing and the dissemination of propaganda, as well as political harangue, is prohibited.

According to the criteria of

In an audio broadcast by the state channel Venezolana de Televisión, Maduro asks the coalition of political parties that support him to start this operation “now in the afternoon as planned.”

“The auction has arrived to consolidate peace, the victory of peace (…), we are going to the auction as we know how to do, for the independence of this country,” said the president, who asked the members of the various social programs to heed this call, including the beneficiaries of a bag of food subsidized by the Government.

In addition, He addressed the “sovereignty and peace fighters”, without specifying to whom he was speaking, and reminded him that in the afternoon “the second phase of mobilization continues with force.”

“Everyone, go ahead, the indigenous and aboriginal movements of Venezuela, now in the afternoon, with force to vote as planned and the forces of the missions (social programs),” he insisted.

This operation, he added, is to “continue having a flawless, brilliant and beautiful process,” like the one he believes is taking place this Sunday throughout the country, where more than 21 million people are called to the polls.

“It’s great what’s happening, I’m very happy, I’m very, very happy and we’re still moving forward,” he added.

The president, who voted early, faces nine contenders, including the standard-bearer of the majority opposition, Edmundo González Urrutia.

EFE