Venezuela will hold elections this Sunday, with a pulse between the president Nicolas Madurowho is seeking a third term, and the opposition Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutiawho hopes to put an end to 25 years of Chavista governments.

These elections cause expectations in the world because the results of the 2018 votes ((in which Maduro was re-elected) were ignored by a large part of the international community, something that deepened the social and political crisis in the neighboring country.

This year’s campaign has been marked by speculation, rumours and uncertainty, and so the days go by as the final election date draws closer.

The election day begins At around 6 a.m. local time, the presidential elections in Venezuela began. Some 21 million Venezuelans are called to the polls. Of that total, 4 million are abroad, but only 69,000 were able to register.

ABC of elections in Venezuela

Who are the candidates? Ten candidates are competing in a single-round process, but only two are considered important in the polls.

On one side is Maduro, 61, heir to the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, who is seeking another term that would propel him to 18 years in power. He has survived a massive economic crisis as well as opposition protests that left hundreds dead amid allegations of human rights violations.

On the other hand, there is González Urrutia, a 74-year-old diplomat nominated at the last minute by the Plataforma Unitaria alliance to represent the former liberal deputy María Corina Machado, who is disqualified from holding public office and who has been the soul of the opposition campaign.

How many are registered? 21 million people out of a population of 30 million are registered to vote at more than 30,000 polling stations.

However, experts estimate that some 17 million voters in Venezuela will vote. Although Venezuelans abroad have the right to vote, very few will be able to do so, as fewer than 70,000 meet the requirement of being registered at consulates.

Venezuela has seen mass migration triggered by a crisis that shrank GDP by 80% between 2013 and 2020. More than 7 million people have left the country in the last decade, according to the UN.

The average salary in the private sector is about $150 a month, and the minimum wage is just $4 a month, with extra bonuses bringing it up to about $130. Analysts fear that a Maduro victory could trigger a new wave of migration.

And diplomacy? Maduro is trying to normalize international relations with Venezuela, which has been the target of US sanctions that have included an embargo on its oil since 2019.

The panorama in Latin America has changed. Right-wing governments such as those of Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil), Iván Duque (Colombia) and Sebastián Piñera (Chile) have given way to leftist administrations with Lula, Gustavo Petro and Gabriel Boric.

However, all three leaders have pushed for transparent and fair elections.

Washington is sticking to its official line, which links the lifting of sanctions to competitive elections. But, in the opinion of many observers, the United States would like – as a matter of realpolitik – to normalize its relations with Venezuela in order to recover this country as a supplier of crude oil in a context of international tension due to the war in Ukraine and the Middle East.

*With Efe and AFP