After the victory of Nicolas Maduro announced by the National Electoral Council, the opposition, led by María Corina Machado, denounced a possible ‘electoral fraud’.

For this reason, Machado and his team decided to create a Web pagewhere they uploaded the voting records, which can be verified by Venezuelans with their ID number.

The opposition confirmed that, Following the irregularities presented on Sunday, July 28, 2024, they managed to gain access to 73 percent of the minutesthanks to the help of its table witnesses, since the CNE has not published the total data to carry out the total count and the audit requested by several countries.

President Nicolás Maduro with Elvis Amoroso, president of the CNE. Photo:Getty Images Share

According to figures given by María Corina Machado in a press conference, Edmundo González obtained 6,275,182 votes, while the current president Nicolás Maduro received 2,759,256 votes in the election.

“With this result, our president-elect is Edmundo González Urrutia. With the missing votes, even if the CNE gave 100 percent to Maduro, it would not be enough for Edmundo. (…) The difference was so big, so big, the difference was overwhelming, the difference was in all the states of Venezuela, in all strata, in all sectors,” said Machado.

However, The opposition leader encouraged all Venezuelans to verify their vote.

Step by step to verify the vote

If you are Venezuelan and voted in the last elections on July 28, You will be able to see if your vote was recorded correctly.

Enter the following Web page: (resultadospresidencialesvenezuela2024.com). Enter the number of identification card. Click on the captcha verification: ‘I am not a robot’. Click on the button ‘Consult‘. Then the scanned document of the voting record will appear, check if it was your vote, the table, etc.

Here you can consult the voting records in Venezuela Photo:Screenshot Share

If you wish to download the minutes, you can do so. The page has been experiencing loading delays due to the number of people who have tried to enter..

The Carter Center believes that Venezuela’s elections were not democratic

The Carter Center, which participated as an observer in the presidential election Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Tuesday that the process “did not conform” to international parameters and standards of electoral integrity, and therefore “cannot be considered democratic.”

“The Carter Center cannot verify or corroborate the authenticity of the presidential election results declared by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela,” the Carter Center said in a statement.

Maria Corina Machado and Edmundo Gonzalez. Photo:AFP Share

The organization highlighted that the electoral body, which has declared the official candidate the winner Nicolas Maduro With more than two million votes still to be counted, the results broken down by polling station have not been announced, which “constitutes a serious violation of electoral principles.”

He explained that the electoral process “has not met international standards of integrity at any of its relevant stages and has violated numerous precepts of national legislation.”

GERALDINE BAJONERO VASQUEZ

Journalist

