Nicolás Maduro was re-elected in the Venezuelan presidential elections on July 28, according to the results delivered by the National Electoral Council. Despite this, the opposition rejected the data and said that it will “defend the truth.”

More than 21 million people were eligible to vote. The CNE assured that, with 80% of the tables counted, Maduro reached 5,150,092 voteswhich is equivalent to 51.20%; while Edmundo González obtained 4,445,978 votes, which left him with 44%.

‘Day to celebrate the victory of this people’: Diosdado Cabello Without knowing the results, the deputy of the National Assembly of Venezuela and vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela climbed onto a platform near the Miraflores Palace.

“At any moment the CNE will give the results as it is used to and say that an irreversible trend has won the presidency…”, he added and let those present complement the phrase.

“We will go out and celebrate accordingly. Celebrate while maintaining peace, not falling prey to the provocations of our adversary,” he said. (VIDEO) Words of Diosdado Cabello from a platform in the Miraflores Palace at 10:25 PM this #28Jul. Calls to celebrate 70 years of Hugo Chavez and wait for results from the CNE pic.twitter.com/tayEIpaUn7 — Luigino Bracci Roa (@lubrio) July 29, 2024 Opposition says that minutes in its possession confirm victory and asks the government and the armed forces to think about Venezuela “We all know what happened today,” said Omar Barboza, spokesman for Venezuela’s opposition. “The records do nothing but confirm what we saw on the street. The projection clearly gives a result that should not be in doubt if we want to act with the truth,” he said. Omar Barboza, opposition spokesman. Photo:VPItv Venezuela election results The president of the National Electoral Council of Venezuela shared the first bulletin with 80% of the tables counted, which gave victory to Nicolás Maduro. “We have complied by issuing the first bulletin that marks a strong and irreversible trend,” he said. National Electoral Council of Venezuela. Photo:Screenshot Maduro calls for ‘respect for the popular will’ after being proclaimed re-elected president The president, who has been in power since 2013, took the stage to celebrate his victory.

“That is what I portray as president, respect for the Constitution, for the public powers and for the sovereign life of Venezuela, respect for the popular will (…) I will defend our law and our desire,” he said before dozens of supporters. (Read more: ‘I am a man of dialogue and peace’: Nicolás Maduro after CNE affirms that he won the presidential elections in Venezuela). Maduro greets his supporters after the CNE announcement. Photo:AFP US questions Venezuela election results US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday expressed “serious concern” about the validity of the results announced by Venezuela’s electoral commission, which declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, and questioned whether they reflect the “will” of the voters. “We have serious concerns that the results announced do not reflect the will of the votes or the Venezuelan people,” Blinken said at a press conference in Tokyo. Edmundo González Urrutia denounces that ‘all the rules have been violated’ in Venezuela The presidential candidate of Venezuela’s main opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, denounced that “all rules have been violated” after the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced the victory of President Nicolás Maduro. “Venezuelans and the entire world know what happened in today’s election, all the rules were violated, to the point that most of the voting records have not yet been delivered,” said the former ambassador. For his part, Machado said that the “new president-elect” of Venezuela is González Urrutia. Edmundo Gonzalez and Maria Corina Machado. Photo:AFP

*With information from EFE and AFP