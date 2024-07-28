Estimate is until 5 pm, Brasilia time, and corresponds to 11.7 million voters; electoral body did not release data
According to the coalition of opposition parties in Venezuela, 54.8% of eligible Venezuelans had voted by 4pm (5pm Brasília time) in the country’s elections this Sunday (28.Jul.2024). The CNE (National Electoral Council), an electoral body under the government’s command, has not released data so far.
The number corresponds to 11.7 million of Venezuelan voters. More than 21 million Venezuelans were allowed to vote this Sunday (28.Jul), according to data published in June by the CNE. Voting is optional, that is, it is not mandatory. There is no second round.
Under criticism from the international community over alleged interference by the current president, Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left), in the election, theVenezuelans decide the president who will govern the country for the next 6 years.
Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, is running for a third term. Edmundo González Urrutia (Democratic Unitary Platform, center-right) is the Chavista’s main opponent, under the opposition led by María Corina Machado. She was prevented by the courts from participating in the election.
The polls opened at 7 am (Brasília time) and closed at 7 pm.
In the country, to be elected president it is necessary to win the majority of valid votes and there is no limit on re-election.
