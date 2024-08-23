Several opposition parties to the current Venezuelan regime warned on Thursday (22) that the court ruling on the July 28 presidential elections, which confirmed the victory of dictator Nicolás Maduro, “sponsors political persecution” in the country.

Through the social network X, the Citizen Encounter party stated that the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, by validating Maduro’s reelection for a third consecutive six-year term, leaves “a clear intention of increasing the persecution” against Edmundo González Urrutia – against whom he ran in the election and who is part of the largest opposition bloc, the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – and his allies.

“In addition to intending to ratify the enormous electoral fraud, the TSJ continues to operate as an oppressive arm of the regime and sponsors political persecution against democratic forces,” the party declared.

Another party, Popular Will, warned that this decision “increases the repression and persecution against the leaders of the democratic forces, including” Urrutia, to whom the PUD attributes the electoral “victory” based on 83.5% of the electoral records that it claims to have collected in polling stations through people who were witnesses or worked in those places on July 28.

“No low-quality document from an incompetent body can deny the reality: Edmundo González is the elected president,” declared the party, which described the TSJ as an institution that “is neither independent nor impartial,” which is why “the decision to endorse the false results” of the Chavista National Electoral Council (CNE) “is no surprise.”

The Justice First party claimed that the “persecution” against Urrutia and his main ally, María Corina Machado, shows “the fear” that the Maduro regime has “of the popular demonstration exercised in the elections.”

“Electoral legitimacy is not achieved with judicial decisions, but with audits and transparency, hand in hand with citizens and political organizations, together with the CNE, in accordance with the law. Proclaiming a winner without complying with the legal requirements does not guarantee legitimacy,” the party added.

The TSJ took on the “validation” of the results at the request of dictator Maduro, who filed an appeal that was never heard and to which the ten former candidates were summoned. However, Urrutia refused to appear, considering that verification is not the responsibility of this court, but rather of the CNE, which, 25 days after the elections, has still not released the detailed voting data, despite the law requiring it.