The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, demanded this Monday a “ceasefire” in the Gaza Strip and advocated for the rights of the Palestinian people, referring to the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which has left more than 1,500 dead so far.

At the same time, the president accused Israel of “genocide against the Palestinian people.” “The Secretary General of the UN has issued a statement that we have read carefully, of alert, of alarm, in the face of the genocide that has begun against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” he said.

“Let us demand that peace negotiations begin immediately to restore the historical rights to independence, to territory, to peace of the Palestinian people. “I advocate for the people of Palestine, I advocate for peace,” said the Venezuelan head of state. during his weekly program Con Maduro.

Israeli soldiers in an area along the border with Gaza. See also The youth team is preparing to participate in the “International Friendly” in Israel

The president asserted that the United States and Europe are “creating the conditions” for “a genocide” and an escalation of violence throughout the region.for which he asked the governments of the world to reject these facts and, instead, promote “ceasefire, peace negotiations and a pact to restore the historic agreements of Palestine.”

Besides, announced that Venezuela “joins humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip,” although it did not specify what this support will consist of or when it will be sent.

The death toll in Israel rose to more than 900 this Monday after an unprecedented attack by Hamas by land, sea and air on Saturdayin what is the largest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in decades.

This is how Gaza remained after Israel’s counteroffensive. Photo: EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED KNOW

Israel declared a state of war on Saturday and responded with heavy and constant bombings on the Gaza Stripwhere 2.3 million people live.

This has resulted in at least 687 deaths, including 140 children, and more than 2,500 injuries in the enclave.under Israeli blockade since 2007, when Hamas took control of the territory.

EFE