The selection of Venezuela surprised Ecuador in the Copa América 2024 in the United States, by defeating his counterpart 1-2 Ecuador, in the first match of both teams in group B of the tournament.

Led by the Argentine, Fernando Batista, Venezuela turned the score around in less than ten minutes with two men “coming from the bench, the attackers Jhonder Cádiz (65) and Eduard Bello (74), on a sunny afternoon in Santa Clara (California)“said the AFGP agency.

And he added: “The shocks had analgesic effects in a Venezuela that was at a disadvantage, with a goal from the forward Jeremy Sarmiento (40), at a time when he already enjoyed numerical superiority due to the direct red card received by the Andean historic scorer (22)”.

AFP says that Group B will have action again on Wednesday. The Tricolor will face Jamaica in Las Vegas (Nevada) and the Vinotinto will Mexico in Inglewoodm, Los Angeles (California).