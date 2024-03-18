María Corina Machado, leader of the Vente party, winner in the Venezuelan opposition primaries last October, announced in a video broadcast on her social networks that she will make “the right decisions” in relation to an eventual nomination, given her political disqualification by of Justice.

“Rest assured and confident that I will make the right decisions to advance on this path, with the participation and support of all sectors that want urgent change in Venezuela,” said Venezuelan opposition figure María Corina Machado, who is disqualified. to participate in the elections called for next July 28.

The schedule announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE) for this process indicates that the deadline to register candidacies will run from March 21 to 25. The Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition bloc, is debating between nominating Machado, as indicated by the result of the consultation attended by more than two million voters, or replacing her with an candidate with his current political rights and, therefore, therefore, qualified to participate.

“Venezuelans are not going to accept anything other than our full freedom and return to democracy,” Machado said in his message. “They are not going to remove us from the electoral route, they can delay the transition, but not prevent it,” he added.

The former deputy also reiterated her accusations that the Government of Nicolás Maduro is failing to comply with the Barbados agreements that led to the temporary lifting of oil sanctions, which included reviewing disqualifications and releasing more than 200 political prisoners.

“The regime continues to make mistakes, they violate everything they signed and refuse to hold clean presidential elections this year. They are committing very serious violations, trying to prevent my candidacy,” said Machado.

A step aside expected by many

Machado faces increasing pressure from international leaders and his colleagues in the opposition alliance to abandon his intentions to run for president, and make way for a viable option, given that his disqualification was ratified by the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ).

Two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles Radonski, who resigned from the primaries because he himself was disqualified, this week asked the opposition to act with a “sense of realism” and “putting the country above all.”

The Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a former ally of Chavismo, but less inclined in this new period to endorse his counterpart in Venezuela, also recalled last week his own disqualification process in 2018.

“Instead of starting to cry, I pointed out another candidate,” he said, alluding to his support for Fernando Haddad.

File photo of Gerardo Blyde, chief opposition negotiator at the Barbados agreement table, during a press conference in Caracas on January 27, 2024 © AP / Jesus Vargas

On the other hand, the leading negotiator for the opposition at the Barbados agreement table, Gerardo Blyde, recalled in an interview that “there is still time” to review the TSJ's decision and allow Machado's registration, although the Maduro Government has insisted that there will be no turning back in this matter.

Running forward

Meanwhile, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), in power for 25 years, has already decided that its candidate will be President Nicolás Maduro, in charge since 2013, when he first took office after the death of his predecessor. Hugo Chávez, and then as the winner in the 2013 elections (to complete the period of the deceased leader) and 2018.

The campaign for the ruling party has already begun, with frequent events and public appearances by Maduro, mandatory broadcast by all media, while the opposition coalition has seen its main parties banned from the electoral ballot.

Democratic Action, Copei, Democratic Will, Cause R and Primero Justicia have been subject to either judicial measures or disqualifications by the CNE, while the card of Machado's party, Vente, is in dispute, after the leader Self-proclaimed opponent but opposed to the coalition parties, Luis Ratti, announced his intention to run for that movement.

This panorama leaves the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) and Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) as the only significant options for an eventual nomination by Machado, or whoever is appointed in his place if he decides to take a step forward. side stand.

With EFE and AP