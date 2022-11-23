The dialogues between the Venezuelan government and the opposition would begin this weekend in Mexico, according to sources that confirmed to EL TIEMPO.

(Also read: Venezuela: What would its re-entry into the CAN and the request to Unasur be like?)

This process has been going on for a few weeks, when both sectors met in Paris during the Peace Forum.

These talks have been paralyzed for a year due to the imprisonment of Colombian Álex Saab, imprisoned in the United States and considered a figurehead for Nicolás Maduro.

The Venezuelan government hopes that with these talks the US sanctions against Chavista officials, who are also calling for the return of the oil companies, will be lifted.

As of November 26, the talks would restart, according to the sources consulted by this newspaper, who asked to remain anonymous since the process has not been formally announced.

The talks will include conditions for the presidential elections of

Venezuela by 2024 and could unlock $2.7 billion of government funds currently frozen by sanctions, they said.

The official announcement could be issued from Wednesday by the Norwegian mediator, which will be reinforced by the Venezuelan delegations, the people said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote this Wednesday on his Twitter account: “This November 25 and 26, the dialogues between the Maduro government and the Venezuelan opposition will resume.”

The initial plan is for the parties to meet in Mexico every 15 days.



The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the details of the negotiations. Neither the government nor opposition spokesmen immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

The two sides are expected to open the meetings by signing an agreement that would unlock $2.7 billion of government funds currently frozen in international accounts that would be used to rebuild power grids and finance health projects, among other initiatives, according to people familiar with the matter. situation.

The UN would oversee the work and manage the account, the people said. The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said it would reassess its sanctions policy if the Maduro government made political concessions, beginning with the restart of talks in Mexico.

The first step could be a limited license for Chevron Corp., which would loosen some financial restrictions on the California-based driller’s Venezuela operations.

The easing of international economic restrictions could help the country to start pumping more oil. Despite having the world’s largest crude reserves, Venezuela’s oil industry has been wrecked after years of mismanagement, underinvestment and sanctions, which ban financial activities by US companies in the country.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

With information from Bloomberg