The tectonic plates of Chavismo have received a strong shock this Tuesday. The Venezuelan Prosecutor's Office has announced the arrest of former minister Tareck El Aissami, a politician who until a year and a half ago belonged to Nicolás Maduro's circle of trust. El Aissami was in legal limbo since a mega corruption scheme was uncovered that affected PDVSA, the state oil company that he managed as minister. There is talk of an embezzlement in the company of 21,000 million dollars. Many wondered why Venezuelan authorities had not announced any charges against him. For that to happen, a lot of time had to pass, on the eve of the presidential elections that will be held on July 28. Chavismo has released images of El Aissami in a cell handcuffed and then walking through a patio escorted by a police officer with his face covered. He is the very image of a disgraced Chavista.

Along with his arrest, the attorney general, Tarek William Saab, also announced the capture of another former minister, Simón Zerpa, also a Madurista at the time, and of businessman Samark López, who has been identified as a front man for El Aissami. This last one is the most important of all. He was ousted a year ago from the state-run PDVSA, the Ministry of Petroleum and the president's circle. The Government, until now, had never acknowledged that it had an arrest warrant against him, but the official disappeared from public life during the last year. He was swallowed by the earth. “The confirmation of the arrest comes after a year without knowing the whereabouts of the former Minister of Petroleum, after the corruption plot known as PDVSA-Cripto was revealed,” Saab told the media. However, it is known that he was in his house, suffering from an illness and that he had had dealings with foreign diplomats: his exact whereabouts were no mystery. “We have a competition to, in the middle of an investigation, obtain information. Regarding this plot, starting in 2017 when we began the crusade against corruption,” the prosecutor added about the way in which they arrived at this capture.

Member of the National Anti-Corruption Police arrests Tareck El Aissami for his participation in a corruption plot, this April 9. MP Venezuela

Another of the detainees, Simón Zerpa, was Minister of Economy and Finance and former president of Fonden, a development fund created by Hugo Chávez in 2005 where surplus oil revenues were deposited and ended up becoming a centrifuge of corruption. Samark López, like El Aissami, is part of the Chavismo environment that since 2017 has been sanctioned by the United States OFAC for alleged money laundering crimes.

The prosecutor presented photographs of the handcuffed detainees and reviewed the details of the case for which 54 people have been arrested, among whom are other senior government officials such as Joselit Ramírez, of the National Superintendency of Crypto Assets, former deputy Hugbel Roa, both from the surroundings of El Aissami. “The objective of this malevolent group was to destroy the country's economy regardless of the damage of the 930 unilateral coercive measures that turn into massive human rights violence.”

The arrests occur a year after a hermetic silence. The definitive fall of El Aissami – a powerful and feared operator of Chavismo, around which important layers of current national capital had been organized – seems to close the chapter of an expensive fraud on the nation, orchestrated under the shadow of international sanctions, in a time in which the coffers of the Republic, the country's oil production, and the economy, were completely bankrupt, in the midst of a massive emigration of people.

This may be the most radical and merciless purge carried out in Chavismo since it came to power and carried out by prosecutor Saab, an ally of Maduro. El Aissami is not taken to prison for ideological differences, but for having endangered the transit of the revolutionary ship, abusing its authority. The excesses of Tarek El Aissami, like those of Rafal Ramírez, who was at the head of PDVSA for a decade and who distanced himself from the Maduro Government who later accused him of corruption, have been repeatedly denounced by spokesmen of the Venezuelan opposition for his direct link with the national bankruptcy, particularly after the United States government directly accused him of fraud, bribery and overpricing in numerous international operations on behalf of the Republic and imposed sanctions. El Aissami's usual response was to point out that, “as a revolutionary,” he had “his morals intact.”

El Aissami was arrested for his participation in a mega corruption scheme that affected PDVSA, the state oil company of which he was minister. MP Venezuela

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.