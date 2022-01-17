Venezuela deploys soldiers on the border with Colombia

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Schneyder Mendoza. AFP – Archive THE TIME
This reinforcement was given to combat illegal Colombian groups in the state of Apure.
January 17, 2022, 01:45 PM
Nicholas Maduro said that this year Venezuela will be “free” of the so-called Armed Terrorist Drug Traffickers of Colombia (Tancol) name that has been given to them from the neighboring country, but that does not specify whether they include the National Liberation Army (ELN) or the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).
(Read here: Maduro orders the liberation of Venezuela from illegal groups in Colombia)
Until now, the news epicenter on the operation of irregular groups has been in the state of Apure, bordering the Colombian Arauca. In this population, clashes have been recorded since last year, including casualties of Venezuelan civilians and soldiers.
From the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb) it was announced that this weekend reinforcements arrived from the eastern state of Anzoátegui to “fight” the Tancol stationed in the state rush.
Through tweets, the commander of Domingo Hernández Lares assured that “following” Maduro’s instructions they were deploying in that area of the border with Colombia, and insists that these groups seek to “destabilize” the country.
“The #FANB together with the CSOs will guarantee the order issued by our chief commander @NicolasMaduro: “In 2022 the homeland of Bolívar and Chávez will be free of TANCOL”. We are ready!” Hernández wrote on his Twitter account.
“Following orders from our Commander in Chief Nicolás Maduro and the Minister for Defense, Vladimir Padrino, the FANB will fight against the TANCOL groups in any of their forms! Call them what they’re called! Independence or nothing!” Hernández added in another tweet.
ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
TIME CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
.
