Venezuela denounces the desecration of a statue of Simón Bolívar in Rome

The Government of Venezuela denounced this Saturday the desecration of a statue of General Simón Bolívar (1783-1830) located on the Monte Sacro, in Italy, which it classified as a fascist act against the image of this independence hero who is considered the 'father of the homeland' in the Caribbean country.

“We denounce the desecration of the statue of our liberating father on the Monte Sacro, in Rome,” said the executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, through X, where she shared photographs showing the statue on the ground, broken into two pieces. .

Although he did not hold anyone directly responsible for this fact, he said that it was an act committed by “fascist factors” in Italy “who coordinate with extremists in

Venezuela.” “Nothing and no one can with the historical strength of Bolívar, nor with his legacy that inspires the people of our continent to defend independence and self-determination,” he added.

I denounce the unacceptable aggression that fascist hordes in Italy have perpetrated on the Monte Sacro, Rome, against Simón Bolívar, Father and Liberator of our free America. I totally repudiate this aggression carried out by those who are friends of the extreme right… pic.twitter.com/uBXeckotdR — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) February 3, 2024

For his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yván Gil, said that with this act, which he sees as an attack, “the intention is to hit all of Latin America and its ideal of freedom and sovereignty.” “Fascism has tried to tarnish the Bolivarian memory and legacy,” the chancellor remarked on the same social network.

In addition, he thanked “the people” of Rome and its municipal authorities for having undertaken actions to restore “the majesty” of Monte Sacro, without giving details about the fate of the Bolívar statue. Simón Bolívar – born in Caracas on July 24, 1783 – also contributed to the independence of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru.

EFE