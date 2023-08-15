Caracas Venezuela – Venezuela alleged that the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged crimes against humanity during the Government of Nicolás Maduro has a “clear political motivation”, announcing on August 14 that it formalized an appeal against the authorization to resume the process. .

The decision “has a clear political motivation and is part of the “regime change” strategy promoted by foreign powers against the country, based on a false accusation of crimes against humanity that have never occurred,” a statement said. released by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The Government of Nicolás Maduro announced in the document that it presented its grounds before the ICC Appeals Chamber, denouncing “errors of fact and law that violate fundamental provisions of the Rome Statute and International Law.”

The ICC Preliminary Questions Chamber authorized on June 27 the office of prosecutor Karim Khan to resume investigations for alleged crimes against humanity, considering the judicial processes in the Caribbean country insufficient.

That instance “dismissed without foundation most of the evidence presented by Venezuela in the investigation and punishment of crimes against human rights that occurred in the country,” Venezuela responded.

#Release| Venezuela files an appeal against the ICC's decision to continue a process without foundation, promoted by those who seek a "regime change". We demand that legality and international law be resumed.



The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office defends that the Justice system acts, with more than 450 convictions of military and police officers for violating human rights.

“National investigations generally seem to focus on direct and/or lower-ranking perpetrators,” the ICC said at the time, stressing that “there appear to be inexplicable periods of investigative inactivity.”

The Hague-based ICC launched its formal investigation in November 2021.

The Government of Venezuela assured that it “will continue to make use of all the actions available under international law” against what it defined as an “offensive that openly uses the institutional framework of the ICC for purposes contrary to its nature and reason for being.”